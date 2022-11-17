Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Quinn XCII Announces New Album The People's Champ Out January 27, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hot off the heels of his latest single "Common" feat. Big Sean, today Platinum-Certified singer and songwriter Quinn XCII reveals his upcoming fifth studio album The People's Champ will be released on January 27th.

Quinn XCII says, "I'm so excited to officially enter this new era - the music, the live show, everything we are working on and have to share with you. There is a lot coming, and I appreciate you all being patient with me."

Quinn XCII (pronounced Quinn Ninety-Two) is the kind of person you root for. He's a very grateful husband and an endlessly loyal friend. He goes through shitty days and good days (just like the rest of us do), but he writes about them both in his music without filter or pretense. Despite "making it" (he hates that turn-of-phrase, by the way!), he doesn't put himself on a pedestal whatsoever. Rather, he acts, speaks, and sings with the approachability of the guy who just gave you his spot in the checkout line or waited for the next elevator. Back in 2015, Quinn XCII emerged with a disarmingly catchy and dynamic personal style of his own punctuated by alternative nuances and unexpected (yet undeniable) pop prowess. He has earned successive Platinum singles, including "Kings of Summer" with ayokay, "Straightjacket," and "Love Me Less" with MAX.
In addition, he has a handful of Gold singles, including "Flare Guns" feat. Chelsea Cutler, "Another Day In Paradise," "Stacy," and "Always Been You." During 2021, his album Change of Scenery II captured #1 on the Apple Pop Chart and #1 on the Spotify US Debut Album Chart. Simultaneously, he ignited anthems alongside Logic, blackbear, Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker, Ashe, Louis The Child, Gryffin, Illenium, and more. Not to mention, he has sold out headline tours coast-to-coast, selling over 350,000 tickets as a headliner, and graced the stages of festivals such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Firefly, Governors Ball, Summerfest, and Electric Forest. Beyond applause from Billboard, Rolling Stone, Paper Magazine, Top40-Charts.com and  Interview Magazine, he lit up television shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Today Show, and more. Now, he kicks off his next chapter with his new singles for Republic Records, "Backpack" and "Common" feat. Big Sean, taken from his forthcoming fifth-studio album The People's Champ, out January 27th.






