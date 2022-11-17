Nicole Moudaber Presents Inthemood North American Tour





December 17 - Mexico City, Mexico - TBA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Internationally acclaimed producer, DJ & artist Nicole Moudaber Presents IN THE MOOD North America Tour this November and December. Kicking off today followed by November 19 in NYC at the U.S. edition of the globally renowned techno event Time Warp, Moudaber will bring her polarizing DJ sets to major markets and events throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico on a 10-date run.Highlights include an exclusive Los Angeles appearance on December 3 at Academy for an all-night-long session-a unique play as Nicole is known for her long sets where people are enchanted and transported to another world-as well as stops in Toronto, Guadalajara, Mexico at Dreamfields, Montreal, Miami, Chicago, and Tampa.She'll wrap the trek back in Mexico with a slot on the HOLY SHIP! Shipwrecked line up. Guests on various dates include Layton Giordani, Sama Abdulhadi, Ida Engberg, Will Clarke, Maya Jane Coles, Avision, HoneyLuv, Juliet Fox and more. Tickets for all dates are available now here.Ignited by an internal combustion engine fueled by raw emotion, Nicole Moudaber is at the forefront of her own movement, presiding over an empire that includes MOOD; her highly influential record label and global party brand, as well as a hugely popular radio show, a back catalogue of incendiary house and techno releases and a range of philanthropic endeavors. Moudaber presents InTheMood North America in support of her upcoming and latest releases.Her remix of Chris Liebing's "Patterns" on MUTE is a great example, a 10-minute journey that will leave you wanting more. She'll also be supporting her upcoming remix of Dean Mickoski & Roland Clark's " Leave Me Alone " on Armada set for release October 8th as well as her remix of Louie Vega & Honey Dijon's "Feel So Right," already being hammered by good friends Jamie Jones and the Martinez brothers to name a few, coming out this fall on Nervous records.Also expect in her sets "How It Makes You Feel" with Carl Cox from his Electronic Generations album and stellar remixes of her EP's MOOD Elevation Vol 1 courtesy of Will Clarke and Marcal , MOOD Elevation Vol 2 by Chris Liebing and ANNĒ and MOOD Elevation Vol 3, with Paco Osuna and LatmunThe global reach of her MOOD empire has led to Moudaber curating InTheMood festival stages at the world's biggest events. In March 2023, she'll add Ultra Music Festival's RESISTANCE stage to her repertoire for her first ever takeover.Other festivals that have supported InTheMood include Electric Daisy Carnival (New York, Las Vegas & Orlando), California's Escape, and BPM Festival (Mexico & Portugal) where she has been joined by friends such as Carl Cox, Sasha, Danny Tenaglia, Chris Liebing, Paco Osuna, Green Velvet, Pan-Pot and Dubfire.Aside from her own events, Nicole -winner of several accolades, including "Best Radio Show" and "Best Minimal/Techno remixes of Carl Cox's " Chemistry " & Alcatraz "Give Me Luv" at the IDMA awards in the states -Nicole delivers her unique dark, emotive and lascivious blend of house & techno to the massesAn unstoppable soul who stands in a class of her own, Nicole Moudaber is one of the techno world's most ICONIC and hardworking contemporary artists. Nicole Moudaber Tour Dates:November 16 - Boston - The GrandNovember 19 - New York City - Time Warp @ Brooklyn Navy YardNovember 20 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Dreamfields Mexico @ Explanada Estadio AkronNovember 25 - Toronto - Warehouse TBANovember 26 - Montreal - Grand QuaiNovember 26 - Montreal - StereoDecember 2 - Miami - TBADecember 3 - Los Angeles - AcademyDecember 9 - Chicago - Cermak HallDecember 10 - Tampa - PTL YborDecember 13-14 - Riviera Maya, Mexico - HOLY SHIP! WreckedDecember 16 - Juarez, Mexico - HardPopDecember 17 - Mexico City, Mexico - TBA



