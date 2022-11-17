Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 17/11/2022

CMA Country Christmas Returns With Host Carly Pearce

CMA Country Christmas Returns With Host Carly Pearce

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Tis the holiday season! The Country Music Association has revealed this year's host and performers for its 13th annual holiday television special, "CMA Country Christmas."

Hosted by country music star Carly Pearce, "CMA Country Christmas" features performances by Steven Curtis Chapman, Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pearce, Molly Tuttle, and The War And Treaty.

"CMA Country Christmas" airs THURSDAY, DEC. 8 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC and next day on Hulu﻿ and Disney+.

"CMA Country Christmas" brings the holidays home again, inviting viewers to sit back and enjoy the season in a warm and intimate setting reminiscent of classic Christmas television specials of the past.

"CMA Country Christmas" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer; Milton Sneed is the director, and Jon Macks is the writer.

CMA partnered with Balsam Hill, who provided their beautifully realistic artificial Christmas trees and holiday décor, to decorate the "CMA Country Christmas" stage again this year. Product information about onstage décor can be found at www.balsamhill.com/c/CMA.

Starting in 2010, "CMA Country Christmas" rings in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. The event is filmed in Nashville and airs each holiday season on ABC. ABC is the network home to the CMA Awards and CMA's summer concert TV special "CMA Fest."






