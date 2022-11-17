NYC Collective Gramercy Arms Present 'Yesterday's Girl', Co-Written By Lloyd Cole And Dave Derby





Feb. TBD NEW YORK CITY (album release show) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NYC-based indie rock / powerpop outfit Gramercy Arms presents their Americana-tinged single 'Yesterday's Girl', a bittersweet remembrance of love lost and friendship regained. This is the first taste of their 'Deleted Scene' album, scheduled for release via Montclair, NJ-based Magic Door Record Label in early 2023,Co-written by Gramercy Arms frontman Dave Derby and music legend Lloyd Cole, this song was originally penned for Darlene Love's solo album 'Introducing Darlene Love'. Artfully reimagined by Derby and producer Ray Ketchem as a duet with Derby and Renée Lo Bue (Elk City, Flowers of America) trading vocals for the Gramercy Arms version. The colorful video, directed by acclaimed visual artist Debora Francis, features Derby and Lo Bue.'Deleted Scene' is the group's third full-length album, following 'The Seasons of Love' (2012) and 'Gramercy Arms'. Lyrically driven and rich on vocal-harmony, interspersed with elements of 60s sunshine pop and folk-rock, Gramercy Arms is a revolving collective of musicians and artists masterminded by Dave Derby (The Dambuilders, Lloyd Cole),Produced, recorded and mixed by Ray Ketchem (Guided By Voices, Luna, Elk City) at Magic Door Recording with additional recording by Lloyd Cole, this album was mastered by award-winning engineer Greg Calbi (John Lennon, David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Talking Heads, Patti Smith, Tom Petty, Bill Frisell, Todd Rundgren)."Being asked to sing one-half of the lead part on 'Yesterday's Girl' was a wonderful surprise. I showed up at Magic Door Recording prepared to do backing vocals. It was Ray Ketchem who suggested a duet during the session. It's an honor to sing the female lead part on a Lloyd Cole/Dave Derby penned song, originally written for Darlene Love," says Renée LoBue. Lloyd Cole further notes: "As I recall, we wrote very quickly hoping to channel Springsteen channeling Spector, with copious help from Blanton's of Kentucky. I'd completely forgotten it until Dave presented this version and it feels like I won the lottery. It is wonderful. Very happy to have my name in the credits."Inspired by the artistic heyday of '70s and '80s-era New York City, Gramercy Arms makes addictive indie pop - exquisite hook-laden melodies filled with lyrics that will have you floating back in time, remembering your favorite mistake.Apart from Lloyd Cole, 'Deleted Scene' is a star-studded affair, also involving Kevin March (Guided by Voices, Shudder to Think, The Dambuilders), Doug Gillard (Guided by Voices, Nada Surf, Cobra Verde, Death of Samantha), Sean Eden (Luna), Mark Lizotte (Diesel), Phoebe Summersquash (Small Factory), Rainy Orteca (Joan As Police Woman, Dead Air), Renée LoBue (Elk City, Flowers of America), Kendall Meade (Mascott), Verena Wiesendanger (Semi Gloss), Claudia Chopek (Bright Eyes, The Little River Band, Echo of the Ghost), John Leon (Roky Erickson, Royal Arctic Institute), Rafa Maciejak (Lloyd Cole and the Negatives, Ivy), Hilken Mancini (Fuzzy, the Monsieurs, Punk Rock Aerobics), Richard Alwyn-Fisher (King Canutes, The Winter Drinks), Mike Errico, Steve Hurley (Gigolo Aunts), Lysa Opfer (Aeon Station), Carl Baggaley (Elk City, Royal Arctic Institute), Peter Hess (Phillip Glass Ensemble, Slavic Soul Party), Jessie Kilguss and Gary Burton (Dovedale).As of November 16, 'Yesterday's Girl' will be available across online platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. It will also be downloadable via Bandcamp, where the album can be pre-ordered.Produced, Recorded & Mixed by Ray Ketchem at Magic Door RecordingAdditional Recording by Lloyd ColeMastered by Greg Calbi at Sterling Sound'Yesterday's Girl' written by Lloyd Cole and Dave DerbyPublishing Passive-Aggressive BMI / Warner-ChappellDave Derby - vocals, guitar, bass guitar,Renée Lo Bue - vocals Kevin March - drumsMike Errico - guitars Lloyd Cole - guitarsArtist photos by Max SkaffLIVE SHOWS:Nov. 22 NEW YORK CITY - Sid Gold's Request Room (8pm)Nov. 30 NEW YORK CITY - Bowery Electric (7pm)Dec. 17 BOSTON - Midway Cafe (9pm)Jan. 21 BROOKLYN, NY - Pete's Candy Store (10pm)Feb. 22 BOSTON - Midway Cafe (album release show)Feb. TBD NEW YORK CITY (album release show)



