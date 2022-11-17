Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 17/11/2022

Ira Dean Announces Additional Performers For 'Boots On The Sand," Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert, Set For Dec. 1, 2022

Ira Dean Announces Additional Performers For 'Boots On The Sand," Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert, Set For Dec. 1, 2022

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
155 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
747 entries in 28 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
183 entries in 15 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
250 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
205 entries in 13 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
333 entries in 22 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
173 entries in 13 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
209 entries in 17 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
187 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
286 entries in 16 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
190 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Boots on the Sand," a benefit concert born out of country singer/songwriter Ira Dean's desire to help victims of Hurricane Ian, has added Gavin DeGraw, John Rich and RaeLynn to the star-studded line-up at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida December 1, 2022. Hosted by Naples, Florida resident comedian Jim Breuer, artists already confirmed to perform include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brian Kelley, Tracy Lawrence, Ira Dean and Ted Nugent. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com or the Hertz Arena Box Office. 

The event is produced by Live Nation and Ira Dean for Boots on the Sand, Inc. Proceeds from the concert will be directed to disaster relief efforts through Volunteer Florida and the Community Foundations of Southwest Florida.

Together with Live Nation and iHeartRadio, and Hertz Arena (the Hoffmann family), Ira Dean began calling friends to get them on board for the hurricane relief concert which has now come to fruition. "All artists will be donating their time and talent to make this happen - no one is getting paid," said Dean.

Boots on the Sand, Inc., a Florida Not for Profit Corporation, is dedicated to the recovery of Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, one of the top five most devastating storms in US history. Boots on the Sand, Inc., is raising funds to address the specific needs of individuals impacted across the state by Hurricane Ian.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0414901 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015099048614502 secs