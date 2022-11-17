Ira Dean Announces Additional Performers For 'Boots On The Sand," Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert, Set For Dec. 1, 2022





The event is produced by Live Nation and Ira Dean for Boots on the Sand, Inc. Proceeds from the concert will be directed to disaster relief efforts through Volunteer Florida and the Community Foundations of Southwest Florida.



Together with Live Nation and iHeartRadio, and Hertz



Boots on the Sand, Inc., a Florida Not for Profit Corporation, is dedicated to the recovery of Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, one of the top five most devastating storms in US history. Boots on the Sand, Inc., is raising funds to address the specific needs of individuals impacted across the state by Hurricane Ian. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Boots on the Sand," a benefit concert born out of country singer/songwriter Ira Dean's desire to help victims of Hurricane Ian, has added Gavin DeGraw, John Rich and RaeLynn to the star-studded line-up at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida December 1, 2022. Hosted by Naples, Florida resident comedian Jim Breuer, artists already confirmed to perform include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brian Kelley, Tracy Lawrence, Ira Dean and Ted Nugent. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com or the Hertz Arena Box Office.The event is produced by Live Nation and Ira Dean for Boots on the Sand, Inc. Proceeds from the concert will be directed to disaster relief efforts through Volunteer Florida and the Community Foundations of Southwest Florida.Together with Live Nation and iHeartRadio, and Hertz Arena (the Hoffmann family), Ira Dean began calling friends to get them on board for the hurricane relief concert which has now come to fruition. "All artists will be donating their time and talent to make this happen - no one is getting paid," said Dean.Boots on the Sand, Inc., a Florida Not for Profit Corporation, is dedicated to the recovery of Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, one of the top five most devastating storms in US history. Boots on the Sand, Inc., is raising funds to address the specific needs of individuals impacted across the state by Hurricane Ian.



