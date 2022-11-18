Objectz Will Take The High Road With Cult Star And Funk Warrior Jesse Rae With Dance Version Of 'Loch Lomond'





The venues will far and wide at as many as possibly can fit in. This suits us as this is for people. It's a song for pride and a celebration of Scottish Heritage with no political agenda. We want to release this song directly to the public starting at grass roots in the most uniquely personal way we can" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dressed always, in traditional Highland battle-dress and with a giant claymore rested on his broad shoulders the iconic Scottish singer Jesse Rae has teamed up with Objectz, a commercial dance group hailing from Edinburgh, Objectz recent single has racked up hundreds of thousands of Spotify plays and landed in the top ten of the illustrious Music Week official commercial pop chart. Loch Lomond " is the unofficial Scottish national anthem with its five hundred year old existence being steeped in historic patriotic interest.Singer songwriter Daryl Demarco, World renowned multi-platinum hit music producer Simon Britton and Jesse Rae writer of the worldwide smash hit single " Inside Out " performed by iconic 80's soul legends Odyssey will all be taking a uniquely original and personal approach to marketing their commercial dance version of " Loch Lomond Driving a 1970's green army land rover Jesse Rae will front the convoy in October starting in the Scottish borders travelling all the way up to John O Groats, then back down to end in Edinburgh."We are planning to perform our version of the song as many times as we possibly can at as many venues that will have us from bars to shopping malls, sports venues and more. Most will be scheduled but some of which won't even know we're coming !The venues will far and wide at as many as possibly can fit in. This suits us as this is for people. It's a song for pride and a celebration of Scottish Heritage with no political agenda. We want to release this song directly to the public starting at grass roots in the most uniquely personal way we can"



