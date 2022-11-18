Eva No Announces New Release, "Smile At Christmas"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the spirit of the holidays is about to approach, many artists are looking to celebrate Christmas with some amazing music. This is definitely the case of Eva No. The talented artist just announced the release of a new single named "Smile at Christmas." This is a quintessential holiday song, because it combines timeless aesthetics with a contemporary pop vibe that makes it all more vibrant and easier to relate to.On the one hand, there is a nostalgic, melancholic tone to the song, particularly because of the lyrics. Still, the nostalgia also brings a feeling of hope. Even if there is a little bit of sadness in Eva No's storytelling, "Smile at Christmas" is a stark reminder of the power of memories.Christmas, more than any other time, offers a perfect opportunity to look back, but also to focus on moving forward in life. This track is definitely going to be your cup of tea if you do enjoy music that's made with passion! It's a perfect addition to any Christmas playlist.Find out more about Eva No and listen to "Smile at Christmas". The song is going to be available on all major digital streaming service very soon."Smile at Christmas" is written by Eva Nordell and produced by Martin Klaman.Eva Nordell is a Swedish translator and songwriter who launched as an artist under the moniker Eva No with her debut single "Run with the Angels" in 2019. In her late teens, she was a singer in a local band in Örnsköldsvik in northern Sweden. She has written songs ever since. Now she is based in Stockholm.In 2019, Swedish songwriter Eva Nordell launched as an artist under the moniker Eva No with her debut single "Run with the Angels". The EP "History of Now" was released in September 2020, and her second EP "Batteries" in June 2022.orcd.co/smileatxmaswww.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064070616328www.instagram.com/eva_no_official



