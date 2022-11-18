Hurray For The Riff Raff Releases Amazon Original Cover Of Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams"



The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony airs this Saturday, November 19, at 8pm ET on HBO and HBO Max. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hurray for the Riff, aka Alynda Segarra, has released a cover of Eurythmics' " Sweet Dreams " as part of an Amazon Original series of covers of songs by the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees available only on Amazon Music."What can you do with a classic song like this but dive in and explore the depths?" Segarra says. "I arrived to the studio off a flight from Paris, jetlagged and returning home from a European tour. The lyrics for 'Sweet Dreams' touched me then in a way they never had. Suddenly I heard what Annie Lennox was saying; it was a warning."Segarra continues, "My whole life I watched her sing it and she was so strong - superhero to me, with her suit and cropped hair. I vowed, as a kid, to one day be that unshakeable. But life happens to us all. So, I sing it today from a tender place, weary from the brutality of our world but not broken. As Annie told us all - hold your head up, keep your head up."The Amazon Music series also includes songs by Lionel Ritchie, Judas Priest, Elizabeth Cotton, Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo performed by Lee Brice, The Suffers, Maya Hawke featuring Samia, Sierra Ferrell, Madi Diaz, and GAYLE.The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony airs this Saturday, November 19, at 8pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.



