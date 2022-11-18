Duran Duran Feature-Length Docu-Concert Film 'A Hollywood High' To Be Aired Globally From December 18 - Future Past (Complete Edition) Out 11/25





Closing out an extraordinary year for Duran Duran, their most recent studio album FUTURE PAST (Complete Edition) will hit stores on November 25. This 2LP set includes all 15 tracks from FUTURE PAST plus their cover of David Bowie's "Five Years". The first LP is red, while the second is green. The gatefold package features a new silver/grey version of the cover art and also includes two 12″ x 12″ art booklets. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following Duran Duran's enthralling Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction at the Los Angeles Microsoft Theater earlier this month, as well as an incredible run of cinema screenings across 34 countries, with dazzling premieres at the legendary Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the Vue West End Theatre in London, Duran Duran and premium concert streaming partner Veeps have today announced an exclusive airing of the feature length docu-concert film, A HOLLYWOOD HIGH.On Sunday December 18 fans around the world will be able to experience the band's exclusive rooftop show, taped in Los Angeles, alongside previously unseen archival footage and bonus interviews from the comfort of their home via a simple yet premium, high definition viewing experience through Veeps.com or the Veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android until January 2, 2023.A Hollywood High will be the first Veeps show to be enabled with 4K / UHD, Dolby Digital & Atmos, as well as closed captions and subtitles, making it the first concert streaming platform to offer Dolby Digital & Atmos — the highest quality, cinema-grade sound and audio available today. Tickets for the stream are $17.99, and available at https://DuranDuran.veeps.comWith each stream ticket sold via Veeps, special bundle packages are available, including A Hollywood High Cap, T-shirt, limited edition poster, and a very special limited-edition movie program magazine, complete with 2 x 7 inch Flexi discs which feature 'Ordinary World' and 'Tonight United' live audio from the movie.On November 19, fans will also be able to catch Duran Duran join a long list of ground-breaking global icons for their much-deserved Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.Closing out an extraordinary year for Duran Duran, their most recent studio album FUTURE PAST (Complete Edition) will hit stores on November 25. This 2LP set includes all 15 tracks from FUTURE PAST plus their cover of David Bowie's "Five Years". The first LP is red, while the second is green. The gatefold package features a new silver/grey version of the cover art and also includes two 12″ x 12″ art booklets.



