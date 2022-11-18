G Herbo Is 'Him' In Powerful & Poignant New Music Video





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Weaving together a compelling visual story to accompany one of the year's boldest rap albums, Chicago hip-hop luminary G Herbo unveils the music video for "Him". It stands out as another anthem from his double-sided opus Survivor's Remorse: A Side & B Side out now.Over incisive production from C-Sick, G Herbo once again asserts his independence through "Him." He proudly remains the same resolute force with the observation, "The counting me out, I just stuck on that business, now I'm independent for real. I'm paying everybody bills for real." The visual translates this energy to the screen and continues a tradition of larger-than-life clips set forth by "All That" [feat. Kodak Black] and "It's Something In Me."With a horror movie-style narrative, "All That" instantly reacted with audiences and climbed the YouTube Trending list. Meanwhile, OkayPlayer touted it among "The Best Hip-Hop Videos To Drop Last Week," and Revolt noted, "The hard-hitting cut is full of the no-frills street raps that both artists are well known for." G Herbo also recently released the music video for "It's Something In Me" directed by Kevin Mares. The cinematic music video finds G Herbo shining like a star amongst the nightly New York skyline lit up by city lights. Celebrating the release of his new album Herbo is joined by friends as they mob through NYC still cautiously aware of their surroundings. The juxtaposition of the happiness and his reality shine through his words as he raps, "Rich as fuck but I'm still Herbie. You know that I got children, turned into a Gremlin, no Kodak." The experience of balancing all of this is Survivor's Remorse.



