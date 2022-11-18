LP Giobbi Shares New Single 'Body Breathe Ft. Monogem





"Body Breathe" is out now on Counter Records, with more music coming soon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Quickly rising DJ, producer, pianist and activist LP Giobbi shares new single "Body Breathe" on Ninja Tune imprint Counter Records. The track follows recent singles " Forever And A Day " and "All In A Dream" which were released earlier this year and remixed by Mad Decent founder Diplo and producer Logic1000 respectively. Featuring vocals from Los Angeles singer-songwriter Monogem, a repeating mantra ("Take all the time you need / Open up your body, breathe / Cool it off and let it be / I do it for the energy") combined with LP's propelling production makes for a cathartic track that's equal parts meditative and highly danceable. The single comes accompanied with dazzling animation from OK Motion Club, a woman-run animation studio based in Atlanta.Speaking on working with Monogem and creating "Body Breathe" LP Giobbi says, "I booked Monogem way back in the day to play W Los Angeles after discovering her on a Spotify playlist. I loved her voice and she turned out to be a really kind and wonderful person. We stayed in touch and set up a studio session in my studio in LA. My studio doors were open and I was at the piano playing [Bill Evans'] 'Peace Piece' warming up and killing time before Monogem got there. She walked in while I was playing and we started talking about our shared love for jazz. As I continued to tinker around on those chords, she started singing 'take all the time you need, open up your body breathe…' Although those chords weren't right, they got us to her amazing vocals and that vocal got us to the track."Since emerging in 2018, LP Giobbi has quickly been rising as a superstar in the industry, earning over 102M streams across platforms and hotly tipped as Spotify's EQUAL Ambassador, Spotify RADAR's Artist to Watch, Amazon's Artists to Watch. LP Giobbi has played her live keyboard and drums infused sets to thousands of fans across the globe, performing on the stages of Coachella, EDC, Firefly, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Tomorrowland, and ACL, and supporting such heavyweights as SOFI TUKKER, MK, Fatboy Slim, Madeon, and Diplo. She was recently nominated for Breakthrough Producer in DJ Mag's Best of North America Awards. In the coming months, the multi-hyphenate will play with revered DJ and broadcaster Pete Tong at London's O2 Arena in December, then release a remix album of Jerry Garcia's seminal 1972 solo debut, 'Garcia' in January."Body Breathe" is out now on Counter Records, with more music coming soon.



