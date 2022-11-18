Jared James Nichols Announces Self-Titled Album





With nothing more than a Gibson Les Paul slung over his shoulder, a warm amp turned all the way up, and a hot microphone on and ready, Jared New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer, songwriter, guitarist, and Gibson brand ambassador Jared James Nichols has announced his self-titled new album will be released on January 13th via Black Hill Records. Jared James Nichols, his third full-length offering, features the new single "Down The Drain" as well as the previously released "Hard Wired." The forthcoming collection showcases every side of the Nashville-based multi-talent and the various genres he grew up listening to, whether it was grunge or blues, that have influenced his authentic sound. Jared James Nichols is available now to pre-save or pre-add on all digital music platforms and pre-order on CD."I made a record to serve as the menu for the live show," Nichols shares. "There's an element of excitement and danger. It's my version of rock 'n' roll with a little more humanity. The album is a day in the life with the ups and downs, but it musically rings true to who I am as an artist. I'm not trying to be anybody but myself and play the music I love for today. I'm giving you loud ass guitars and no fucks given rock 'n' roll, and I'm loving it."Ahead of today's official album announcement, Nichols released the lead single "Down The Drain" in late October. The hard-hitting track has already been praised by Guitar World and Loudwire, among others, and has been featured across DSP playlists with placements on Tidal's Guitar Gods (as the cover artist) and Rising: Indie/Rock, Spotify's Modern Blues Rock, and Apple Music's New In Rock and Breaking Hard Rock.Jared James Nichols was produced, engineered, and mixed by Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan, Slash, Rival Sons) and recorded live in the studio at Blackbird Studios and Sienna Studios, reflecting the spirit of his electrifying live show on tape like never before. The recording sessions occurred at a pivotal moment for Nichols, who almost never performed again as he had been sidelined only a few months earlier with a broken arm. After surgery, which left him with a plate and 16 screws in his right arm, he pushed himself with diligence and determination to regain use of his arm and his storied guitar proficiency. Nichols soon paved the way for the record with the hypnotic and hyper-charged "Hard Wired," released in the spring of 2022. Born from a jam session with Tyler Bryant and Graham Whitford, the single bulldozed a path for Jared James Nichols with no shortage of raw and raucous six-string bravado. From the jump, the album kicks into high gear with the bluesy wallop of "My Delusion."Elsewhere on the 12-track collection is the Black Sabbath-inspired "Hallelujah," where a flurry of drums gives way to a thick and heavy battering ram of a blues riff only to crash into a rickety bass line and atomic shredding, and the party homage "Good Time Girl." Jared James Nichols culminates on the emotionally charged "Out Of Time," his heartfelt and tearful tribute to his late father. See below for full track listing.With nothing more than a Gibson Les Paul slung over his shoulder, a warm amp turned all the way up, and a hot microphone on and ready, Jared James Nichols churns out the kind of rock that rips, roars, and rolls without filter or apology. Nichols, who stands at a staggering 6 foot 5 inches tall, delivers a one-two punch of gritty vocals straight from the gut and incendiary fret fireworks. Jared first emerged onto the scene in 2015 with his debut Old Glory & The Wild Revival and followed that up with Black Magic in 2018, which yielded the fan favorite "Honey Forgive Me." More recently, he issued the Shadow Dancer EP (2021) and collaborated earlier this year with both Maggie Rose and Joe Bonamassa for revised versions of his song "Threw Me To The Wolves." Gibson also formally welcomed Nichols as an official ambassador, plotting the release of several signature Jared James Nichols guitars. Since his debut, Nichols has racked up millions of streams and critical acclaim and, in between show-stopping solo shows, has performed alongside icons such as Slash, Billy Gibbons, Zakk Wylde, and even the late Leslie West, to name a few. Guitar World has attested, "If you've never witnessed Jared James Nichols onstage, let us say right now: you're missing out, big time." By keeping it simple, Jared remains primed to leave his imprint on rock 'n' roll forever.



