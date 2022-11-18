Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Digital Life and Gaming 18/11/2022

Elton John 'Beyond The Yellow Brick Road' Virtual Performances To Stream On Roblox

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As Elton John prepares to play his final ever U.S. shows, the Roblox community are invited to witness a series of very special virtual performances taking place within the newly launched 'Elton John Presents: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road' experience.

Coinciding with Elton's eagerly anticipated final three U.S. shows at Dodger Stadium (running from 17th until 20th November), the 10 minute virtual live performances take place within his virtual experience on Roblox and give fans a whole new way of experiencing the Rocket Man's legendary live performances. The set list will consist of some of Elton's best loved songs - Rocket Man, Hold Me Closer, Don't Go Breaking My Heart, I'm Still Standing and Cold Heart.

Each song is accompanied by a visually stunning trip into the dazzling world of Elton John. His avatar will be dressed for each performance in uniquely designed and reimagined outfits befitting one of popular culture's most visually striking icons, a testament not only to Elton's enduring impact on fashion but also the limitless creative expression on Roblox.

Roblox users will be challenged to gain VIP backstage access to Elton's green room by collecting yellow bricks, the in-experience currency used in 'Beyond the Yellow Brick Road,' as they explore interactive challenges.

Those lucky enough to get backstage will be able to hear a dedicated message from Elton, take a selfie and get a chance of their avatar appearing on stage with Elton at his last ever U.S. show. The experience connects the virtual with physical unlike ever before in a world first on-stage fan [or Roblox] avatar appearance during a concert show.

Performances will be re-airing hourly until the end of Elton's final U.S. show at Los Angeles' iconic Dodger Stadium on November 20th. The visual and audio extravaganza is a fitting farewell to one of our greatest ever live performers, allowing fans from around the world to take part in the final stages of the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour, as Elton prepares to step away from touring after 50 culture-defining years on the road, and enters the metaverse as a live performer for all generations.

After the Dodger Stadium concerts, 'Elton John: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road' will continue to live on Roblox - with new experiences, music, fashion and more - as an immersive, timeless, capsule of his craft in the metaverse.

Created by Elton John and Rocket Entertainment with Roblox creators, and support from Universal Music Group (UMG), the world-leader in music-based entertainment, the 'Elton John: Beyond The Yellow Brick Road' virtual experience was unveiled to the world earlier this month, and has already attracted over one million visits from fans in all 180 countries that Roblox is available in, selling over 150,000 items in the process.

'Elton John Presents: Beyond The Yellow Brick Road' offers fans a new way to enjoy Elton's timeless music, express themselves through his iconic fashion co-created with the community, and experience his impact on popular culture in a completely new, creative, and unique way.






