Brothers Osborne To Headline T-Mobile Sec Championship Concert Dec. 3

Brothers Osborne's deluxe edition of their GRAMMY nominated third studio album, Skeletons, is out now. Originally released in October 2020, Skeletons features their recent single "I'm Not For Everyone," as well as their Top 25 hit "All Night." Included on Skeletons Deluxe, "Younger Me" was released in response to the overwhelming support TJ received after sharing his personal story. Initially breaking through with their debut album Pawn Shop, the Gold Certified project featured three GRAMMY-nominated tracks including the 2X Platinum Certified No. 1 smash hit "Stay A New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum, GRAMMY award-winning duo Brothers Osborne will headline the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert on Dec. 3, ahead of the SEC Championship game. The reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year and ACM Duo of the Year, whose hit songs include "It Ain't My Fault," "Stay A Little Longer," "I'm Not For Everyone" and more, will take the stage at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta during the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare. The event kicks off at 12:00 p.m. EST and the pair will be featured live during the SEC Championship edition of Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper."Pumped to take part in the South's second favorite holiday in December, the SEC Championship game. It's going to be one hell of a game," John Osborne.This epic fan experience is free and open to the public with no ticket required. The Dr Pepper SEC FanFare event features games, interactive events, pep rallies and displays for fans of all ages. Besides Marty & McGee's live broadcast, the event will also be the site for the live broadcast of the network's SEC Nation Show which will begin at 1:00 pm EST. For fans who cannot attend in-person, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper is live from noon - 1:00 p.m. EST on SEC Network.T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile customers and their guests can snag exclusive stage-front access, complimentary charging and more in the T-Mobile Magenta Zone. Customers can also score limited edition Brothers Osborne swag just for being a customer. Capacity in the T-Mobile Magenta Zone is limited, so customers are encouraged to arrive early. All they have to do is show their phone for entry.This special performance from Brothers Osborne will highlight music from their critically acclaimed previous albums and latest studio release, Skeletons Deluxe, which features GRAMMY-nominated track "Midnight Rider's Prayer," hit songs "I'm Not For Everyone" and "All Night," plus the duo's GRAMMY-winning song "Younger Me."Two sons from a working-class family, John and TJ Osborne grew up in a small Maryland water town writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father's shed. John moved to Nashville first to play in other bands and two years later, TJ joined him. It was then they formed Brothers Osborne as a duo that blends equal parts country and rock into one of the freshest, most identifiable sounds to come out of Nashville in recent years. Standing as ten-time GRAMMY nominees, the singer/songwriter siblings took home their first trophy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("Younger Me") at the 64th GRAMMY Awards. The duo recently scored their fifth Vocal Duo of the Year trophy at the 56th annual CMA Awards, in addition to being named ACM Duo of the Year three times. Overall, Brothers Osborne have collected six CMA and six ACM trophies. Additionally, they received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019 recognizing artists whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music.Brothers Osborne's deluxe edition of their GRAMMY nominated third studio album, Skeletons, is out now. Originally released in October 2020, Skeletons features their recent single "I'm Not For Everyone," as well as their Top 25 hit "All Night." Included on Skeletons Deluxe, "Younger Me" was released in response to the overwhelming support TJ received after sharing his personal story. Initially breaking through with their debut album Pawn Shop, the Gold Certified project featured three GRAMMY-nominated tracks including the 2X Platinum Certified No. 1 smash hit "Stay A Little Longer," Top 10 2X Platinum Certified hit "It Ain't My Fault," and Gold Certified Top 25 hit "21 Summer." Their sophomore album, Port Saint Joe, was nominated for Best Country Album at the 61st GRAMMY Awards and includes the Top 40 GRAMMY-nominated singles "Shoot Me Straight" as well as "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)." Brothers Osborne recently wrapped their headlining WE'RE NOT FOR EVERYONE TOUR and have previously toured with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and more.



