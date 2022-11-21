Sam Smith Releases Christmas Single "Night Before Christmas"





This week Sam and Kim were awarded an MTV EMA with the Video For Good Award and having sold out two headline shows at London's historic Royal Albert Hall, Sam will be preparing for their UK and European tour in the Spring. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On 18th November, Sam Smith will release a brand-new Christmas single, a beautiful festive love ballad, Night Before Christmas. Listen here: https://amzn.to/3APAE0fNight Before Christmas will be added to Sam's magical Christmas compilation 'The Holly and The Ivy' and will sit alongside previous tracks The Lighthouse Keeper, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Palace, River and Fire on Fire - from Watership Down.This seasonal celebration comes as a pre-cursor to Sam's highly anticipated new album, GLORIA, due for release on 27th January. Continuing to dominate the global charts with the lead single from the album, the megahit Unholy featuring Kim Petras. Spotify streams for Unholy have surpassed 600 million and is Sam's eighth UK Official Chart No.1 as well as hitting the top of the Billboard Hot 100 at No.1.This week Sam and Kim were awarded an MTV EMA with the Video For Good Award and having sold out two headline shows at London's historic Royal Albert Hall, Sam will be preparing for their UK and European tour in the Spring.



