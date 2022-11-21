Loreena McKennitt's New Album "Under A Winter's Moon" Out Now





December 17 Ottawa, Ontario Christ Church Cathedral New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Heralding the start of the holiday season, GRAMMY-nominated and Juno Award-winning Canadian artist Loreena McKennitt has released her 16th album, entitled Under A Winter's Moon, today. The wintry collection was recorded live during a series of seasonal concerts held in a historic sanctuary in Stratford, Ontario in December 2021 and is presented as a six-panel, two-disc digipak on her own label, Quinlan Road via Universal Music.Featuring 15 seasonal songs performed by McKennitt, Under A Winter's Moon is interspersed with seasonal readings by Canadian Indigenous actor and Companion of the Order of Canada recipient, Tom Jackson, Gemini Award-winning actor Cedric Smith, and Ojibway artist and flautist Jeffrey Red George. The album has also been released digitally, mixed in Dolby Atmos surround sound.Recorded at Knox Church in Stratford, Ontario, Canada, Under A Winter's Moon was then mixed and mastered by multi-award-winning engineer, mixer, producer and editor Jeff Wolpert at Desert Fish in Toronto."On a handful of winter's nights close to the solstice of December 2021, my musical friends and I wove this miscellany of music and spoken word," writes McKennitt in the new album's liner notes. "…I sought to incorporate elements of the oral traditions found in many cultures - to capture, inspire and reconnect us with our past, while offering a reminder of the people of those times and what their manner of communication meant in their lives and might mean still."The first set begins with Jackson reading The Sky Woman Story, an Indigenous creation story, while the whole second set embodies Smith's reading, in six parts, of A Child's Christmas in Wales, a moving and nostalgic piece of prose by the late Welsh poet Dylan Thomas.Loreena produced the record and in addition to vocals plays harp, keyboard and accordion. She's accompanied by Caroline Lavelle on cello and recorders, Graham Hargrove on percussion, Errol Fischer on fiddle, Pete Watson on guitar and 12-string bouzouki, and Cait Watson on Irish whistle. All these musicians also added back-up vocals for the performance.In addition, Loreena will embark on a two-week companion tour of Ontario set to launch next month. Beginning Dec. 2 in Stratford, the seasonal concert will be re-staged with its original musicians and narrators. They'll be taking the Under A Winter's Moon Tour to seven other Ontario cities, including London, Guelph, Hamilton, Toronto, Peterborough and Kingston, wrapping up in Ottawa on Dec. 17 (full dates below).McKennitt's eclectic Celtic blend of pop, folk and world music has sold over 14 million albums worldwide. Her recordings have achieved Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum status in 15 countries on four continents. She has twice been nominated for a GRAMMY® Award and has won two Juno Awards, as well as a Billboard International Achievement Award.She has performed in some of the world's most-respected and historic concert venues, from Carnegie Hall to the famous Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain and for dignitaries including the late Queen Elizabeth II and His Majesty King Charles III, and other heads of state.In addition to her musical career, McKennitt has been recognized for a number of noteworthy philanthropic initiatives, including:The Cook-Rees Memorial Fund for Water Search and SafetyFalstaff Family CentreHonorary Colonel of the Royal Canadian Air ForceIn 2004, McKennitt was awarded the Order of Canada and in 2013 was appointed Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters of the Republic of France.Under A Winter's Moon Tour:December 2 Stratford, Ontario Knox ChurchDecember 4 London, Ontario Metropolitan United ChurchDecember 8 Guelph, Ontario St. George's Anglican ChurchDecember 9 Hamilton, Ontario New Vision United ChurchDecember 10 Toronto, Ontario East End United ChurchDecember 15 Peterborough, Ontario Showplace TheatreDecember 16 Kingston, Ontario Isabel Bader TheatreDecember 17 Ottawa, Ontario Christ Church Cathedral



