Grammy-Winning Boston Early Music Festival Celebrates A Royal Peace With Operas By Lully And Charpentier

Recognized as the preeminent early music presenter and Baroque opera producer in North America, the BOSTON, MA. (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY Award-winning Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Opera Series returns on Thanksgiving weekend with Lully's Idylle sur la Paix and Charpentier's Le Fête de Rueil. Each opera was commissioned in 1685 to celebrate a truce "given" to Europe by Louis XIV with ingenious masterpieces which vividly depict the people's desire for peace. The production will be performed in Boston on Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall (30 Gainsborough Street, Boston, MA) before going on tour to Miami-Dade county on Wednesday, November 30 at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center (2285 NE 188th St, Aventura, FL) and New York City on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4 at the Morgan Library & Museum (225 Madison Avenue, New York, NY). A virtual presentation will follow, available from Monday, December 12 through Monday, December 26."We are excited to have a larger company of vocalists and dancers back on the BEMF stage without the limitations of social distancing," reflects Executive Director Kathleen Fay. "It is a joy to be touring again and we look forward to returning to our friends at the Morgan Library and Museum in New York City as well as to building a new relationship with the audience of RK Cultural Productions in Miami."Musical Directors Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs and Stage Director Gilbert Blin lead the production alongside Concertmaster Robert Mealy and Choreographer Melinda Sullivan. They are joined by 26 singers, dancers, and instrumentalists, including GRAMMY-winning tenor Aaron Sheehan and GRAMMY-nominated soprano Teresa Wakim.Tickets for the Boston performances are priced at $25, $45, $60, $90, and $125 each, and can be purchased at https://BEMF.org and 617-661-1812. Tickets for the Miami performance are available at https://rkculturalproductions.org while tickets for the New York performances can be purchased at https://www.themorgan.org/bemf.Recognized as the preeminent early music presenter and Baroque opera producer in North America, the Boston Early Music Festival offers diverse programs and activities, including Award-winning opera recordings, an annual concert series in Boston and New York, and a biennial week-long Festival and Exhibition recognized as the "world's leading festival of early music" (The Times, London).



