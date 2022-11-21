Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 21/11/2022

Grammy-Winning Boston Early Music Festival Celebrates A Royal Peace With Operas By Lully And Charpentier

Hot Songs Around The World

As It Was
Harry Styles
761 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
217 entries in 13 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
221 entries in 17 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
188 entries in 15 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
177 entries in 13 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
276 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
352 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
180 entries in 25 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
188 entries in 18 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
193 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
298 entries in 16 charts
BOSTON, MA. (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY Award-winning Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Opera Series returns on Thanksgiving weekend with Lully's Idylle sur la Paix and Charpentier's Le Fête de Rueil. Each opera was commissioned in 1685 to celebrate a truce "given" to Europe by Louis XIV with ingenious masterpieces which vividly depict the people's desire for peace. The production will be performed in Boston on Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall (30 Gainsborough Street, Boston, MA) before going on tour to Miami-Dade county on Wednesday, November 30 at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center (2285 NE 188th St, Aventura, FL) and New York City on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4 at the Morgan Library & Museum (225 Madison Avenue, New York, NY). A virtual presentation will follow, available from Monday, December 12 through Monday, December 26.
"We are excited to have a larger company of vocalists and dancers back on the BEMF stage without the limitations of social distancing," reflects Executive Director Kathleen Fay. "It is a joy to be touring again and we look forward to returning to our friends at the Morgan Library and Museum in New York City as well as to building a new relationship with the audience of RK Cultural Productions in Miami."

Musical Directors Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs and Stage Director Gilbert Blin lead the production alongside Concertmaster Robert Mealy and Choreographer Melinda Sullivan. They are joined by 26 singers, dancers, and instrumentalists, including GRAMMY-winning tenor Aaron Sheehan and GRAMMY-nominated soprano Teresa Wakim.

Tickets for the Boston performances are priced at $25, $45, $60, $90, and $125 each, and can be purchased at https://BEMF.org and 617-661-1812. Tickets for the Miami performance are available at https://rkculturalproductions.org while tickets for the New York performances can be purchased at https://www.themorgan.org/bemf.

Recognized as the preeminent early music presenter and Baroque opera producer in North America, the Boston Early Music Festival offers diverse programs and activities, including Award-winning opera recordings, an annual concert series in Boston and New York, and a biennial week-long Festival and Exhibition recognized as the "world's leading festival of early music" (The Times, London).






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0098729 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001615047454834 secs