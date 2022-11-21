Manchester Indie Trio Bayboards Share New Single 'Mother Nature'



Signed to Scruff of the Neck Records, Bayboards have earned notoriety through their electric live shows up and down the UK, with the three-piece dragging swathes of Manchester's indie kids along with them. Full of power and energy, the band are reminiscent of the best guitar bands Britain has birthed over the last two decades, while also bringing something new to the fore.



As a quasi indie pop rock band reminiscent of the very best elements of old shoegaze, they are destined to make their mark on the United Kingdom's alternative music scene.



New single 'Mother Nature' further exemplifies why they are one of the most promising indie bands in the country, bringing together glorious melodies with driving instrumentation to create something not only rooted in the classics but also pushing things forward.



Speaking about 'Mother Nature', frontman Ben Coley comments "'Mother Nature' comes from a place of fear, I remember one day looking at my phone and just seeing headline after headline about how the planet is falling apart; it scared me. We are not telling people what to do, we have no right to do that. We are just pointing out the obvious and saying it scares us. i guess as a way of therapy or like venting or something."



Bayboards' debut EP Modern Age Disaster will be released 24 March 2023 via Scruff of the Neck.




