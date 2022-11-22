Dolly Parton To Join Miley Cyrus As Miley's New Year's Eve Party Co-Host





In order to create a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the rich visuals of the special. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NBC will ring in the new year with the second iteration of "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," hosted by multi-platinum selling recording artist Miley Cyrus, who will be joined by co-host and global superstar Dolly Parton.The star-studded event, to be executive produced by "Saturday Night Live" creator and EP Lorne Michaels, will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests to be announced."Miley's New Year's Eve Party" will air live on NBC from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET and will also stream live on Peacock."The inaugural 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' was an unqualified success and we know this year's show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We can't wait to get the party started."Last year's "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" was the #1 most social entertainment special across all of TV in 2021 (excluding awards) and delivered NBC's best NYE viewership in both the 18-49 and 18-34 demos since 2014."Miley's New Year's Eve Party" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Miley Cyrus. Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager will executive produce for Den of Thieves. It's also produced by Tish Cyrus' Hopetown Entertainment, and directed by Joe DeMaio.In order to create a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the rich visuals of the special.



