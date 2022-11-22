Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 22/11/2022

Presley & Taylor Release 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

Presley & Taylor Release 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Presley & Taylor love the holiday season, and their beautiful sibling harmonies shine bright on their stunning version of the classic "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," available today on White Mustang Records. Jimmy Richey produced the track, distributed by ONErpm.

"'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' is a classic song we've been singing since we were little girls," said Presley & Taylor. "Being able to record it meant we could add our own little something to it. We are so proud of how it turned out with the help of some of Nashville's most talented musicians and producer Jimmy Richey. We hope our version helps spread the holiday cheer this season. Merry Christmas!"

Presley & Taylor recently wrapped up a busy year of touring, in addition to the Song Suffragettes shows and Nashville Hit the Roof dates in Detroit and Indianapolis. "Looking back on the year, we could not be more proud of the miles, memories, and friendships we've made," they shared on socials.
"Thank you to our team, band members, family, and especially every single audience member we got to sing in front of this year. Without each of you none of this would be possible and we are so grateful for another year of chasing dreams and doing what we love. See you on the road in 2023!"

In addition to being Nashville favorites, Presley & Taylor are now members of the only all-female country music singer-songwriter showcase series, Song Suffragettes. They regularly appear on WSM's Coffee, Country and Cody and have forged key relationships and industry partnerships with outlets like Country Rebel, the Pedigree Foundation and others.

Presley & Taylor have become in-demand performers, playing shows over the last five years from opening for mega superstars like Old Dominion, Martina McBride, Sammy Kershaw, Jimmie Allen and many more, including performing with Pam Tillis at the Grand Ole Opry and CMA Fest stages several years in a row. They have organically built an impressive and growing fan base on socials, while playing for huge audiences on festival stages including Country Thunder SK, Country Thunder WI, and Gulf Coast Jam, among others.

The sisters have been hard at work in recent months writing and recording songs for their upcoming project produced by Richey, which is slated for 2023. With their tight-knit family harmonies, knack for blending genres, and an eye on future country stardom, the sky's the limit for the hardworking duo.

"We are looking to build a career that hopefully lasts a lifetime," said the two. "We have massive goals and expectations for our career, and God willing, there's really no stopping where our music can take us!"






