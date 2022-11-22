BBC Radio 2 In Concert Presents Lewis Capaldi





The show will be recorded on the evening of



Jo Whiley, host of



Jeff Smith, Head of



Scottish singer-songwriter, Lewis, was one of the biggest UK artists to emerge in 2018 with his hit single Someone You Loved. It spent seven weeks at number one and was recently revealed as the most streamed track from that year in BBC Radio's Most Streamed Chart created to celebrate 70 years of the UK's Official Singles Chart. It is now the UK's most streamed song of all time having been played over 562 million times across both audio and video streams. Lewis' debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, spent four weeks at the top of the album charts in 2019. That year he won BBC Teen Awards for Best British Singer and Best Single and won Brit Awards in 2020 for Best New Artist and Song of the Year. His second album, Broken by Desire to Be



In 2021,



BBC LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Radio 2 In Concert returns this December with an incredible concert from double Brit Award winning singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi. He will be performing in front of a small audience of Radio 2 listeners at the BBC's Radio Theatre in Broadcasting House, London.The show will be recorded on the evening of Thursday 8 December and broadcast on Radio 2 on Thursday 15 December from 7-9pm, when it will also be available on BBC Sounds and to watch on BBC iPlayer for 30 days after broadcast. Tickets will be allocated via ballot, with audiences able register to apply at www.bbc.co.uk/inconcert. Registration opens in Jo Whiley's Radio 2 show on Monday 21 November from 7.45pm and closes at 11.59pm on Thursday 24 November.Jo Whiley, host of Radio 2 In Concert, says: "I absolutely love Lewis Capaldi. I last saw him when he performed a brilliant session on my Radio 2 show back in January 2019, so I can't wait to catch up with him to find out what he's been up to since then and, of course, hear some more of his amazing music."Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, says: "Lewis Capaldi is one of the UK's most outstanding young music stars so I'm so thrilled he'll be entertaining our listeners with his performance for Radio 2 In Concert this December."Scottish singer-songwriter, Lewis, was one of the biggest UK artists to emerge in 2018 with his hit single Someone You Loved. It spent seven weeks at number one and was recently revealed as the most streamed track from that year in BBC Radio's Most Streamed Chart created to celebrate 70 years of the UK's Official Singles Chart. It is now the UK's most streamed song of all time having been played over 562 million times across both audio and video streams. Lewis' debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, spent four weeks at the top of the album charts in 2019. That year he won BBC Teen Awards for Best British Singer and Best Single and won Brit Awards in 2020 for Best New Artist and Song of the Year. His second album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, is out in 2023.In 2021, Radio 2 In Concert featured performances from Duran Duran and Coldplay when it returned following the pandemic. Across this year so far, on her evening show (Monday to Thursday, 7-9pm), Jo Whiley has featured Sofa Sessions from artists including Keane's Tom Chaplin, George Ezra, Kae Tempest, Dodie, Arcade Fire, Hot Chip, Wet Leg, Richard Walters, Gang of Youths, Razorlight and Marcus Mumford. In February 2022, Radio 2's Piano Room Month - the network's biggest celebration of live music in a decade - featured twenty of pop's best-loved artists, accompanied by The BBC Concert Orchestra, live from London's BBC Maida Vale studios. Performers included Ed Sheeran, Joy Crookes, James Blunt, Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie. Since then there have been Piano Room performances from Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, Paolo Nutini, Sigrid, Michael Bublé and Craig David - and Sam Smith's is currently available on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer, with Olly Murs' Piano Room on 8th December.BBC Radio 2 is the UK's most listened to radio station, with a weekly audience of 14.46 million (RAJAR Q3, 2022), and won Station Of The Year at the Music Week 2021 awards. The network's presenters include Michael Ball, Zoe Ball, Rob Beckett, Tony Blackburn, OJ Borg, Rev. Kate Bottley, Ken Bruce, Rylan, Fearne Cotton, Sara Cox, Jamie Cullum, Gary Davies, Paul Gambaccini, Angela Griffin, Bob Harris, Cerys Matthews, Scott Mills, Jason Mohammad, Trevor Nelson, Dermot O'Leary, Elaine Paige, Mark Radcliffe, DJ Spoony, Liza Tarbuck, Jeremy Vine, Michelle Visage, Johnnie Walker, Jo Whiley, Claudia Winkleman and Steve Wright.



