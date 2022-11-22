Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 22/11/2022

Kanye West Announces He's Running For President In 2024

Kanye West Announces He's Running For President In 2024

Hot Songs Around The World

Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
298 entries in 16 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
188 entries in 18 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
192 entries in 18 charts
Calm Down
Rema
217 entries in 13 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
275 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
179 entries in 25 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
351 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
760 entries in 28 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
221 entries in 17 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
187 entries in 15 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
176 entries in 13 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kanye West is running for president... again. The embattled rapper has seemingly announced his intention to run for president in 2024. A video surfaced over the weekend showing West with alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who is working on his presidential campaign.
"This is Milo right here, working on the campaign," Ye tells the videographer.
"Is that an announcement?" Kanye asks before Yiannopoulos replies, "I guess it is. Thanks, I accept."

Later, he gives the videographer a tour of his offices and presidential merch including a pair of "YE24" sweatpants.
"So you are running?" the cameraman asks, to which Ye responds, "It's simple 'cause ain't nobody can tell me, you know, 'You should say this, you shouldn't say that,' you know? It's just we're moving towards the future."

This will mark West's second time running for president. He appeared on the ballot in a dozen states in the 2020 presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. West, who ran under the "Birthday Party," received around 60,000 votes before conceding, but not before teasing a 2024 bid.

Ye, who was one of Trump's biggest celebrity supporters, will be running against the former president once again. Last week, the twice impeached president announced his 2024 bid for the White House.

Following his antisemitic outbursts, Ye also returned to Twitter amid the company's acquisition by Elon Musk, posting his first tweets after a more than two-week silence. After checking that his account was working, he tweeted "Shalom."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0135460 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017132759094238 secs