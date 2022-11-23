Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Jazz 23/11/2022

Jazz Pianist Doc Watkins Releases Christmas Album Honoring "Peanuts Gang" & Fans

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's beginning to look a lot like…time for a cheerful new holiday album! Doc Watkins: Music of a Charlie Brown Christmas is available now on streaming services including Spotify and through Amazon. Doc Watkins is a jazz pianist, bandleader and owner of JAZZ TX in San Antonio. The joyful, playful music ushers in feelings of nostalgia for the "Peanuts Gang" and memories of favorite holidays past.
"I hope this music brings back favorite holiday memories shared with friends and family," said Doc Watkins

Produced by Jason "Spicy G" Goldman and recorded in Los Angeles at East West Studios and G Street Studios, the album includes 10 holiday songs played by a full big band orchestra and featuring Doc Watkins on piano and vocals.

"Charlie Brown and his little Christmas tree are known the world over. I hope this sentimental music reminds people of cherished holiday memories with family and friends," said Watkins of his 10th album and second holiday compilation.

Songs include: O'Tannenbaum; My Little Drum; Christmas Time is Here; Fur Elise; Greensleeves; Hark the Herald Angel Sings; Skating/Christmas Waltz; The Christmas Song; Linus & Lucy, and Christmas is Coming.

The jazzy, upbeat "Christmas is Coming" beckons us to get ready for the holiday season, while "Peanuts" fans will love "Christmas Time is Here," the nostalgic song from the "Charlie Brown Christmas" special featuring vibrant horns and sultry saxophones. "Fur Elise," the tune Schroeder plays to torment Lucy, begins beautifully and haunting and takes off into an upbeat jitterbug swing! Go trumpets! Go drums! And the melodic piano keys on the favorite, "The Christmas Song," remind us that soon there will be chestnuts roasting on an open fire, somewhere!

Musicians: Doc Watkins - Piano & Vocals on Christmas Waltz; Jason Goldman - Saxophones; Ryan DeWeese - Trumpets; Mike Cottone - Trumpet solo (Fur Elise & Linus & Lucy); Jon Hatamiya - Trombones; Matt Richards - Flutes, Clarinets, Bass Clarinet, (additional Alto & Tenor Sax on Fur Elise); Ennis Harris - Flutes on Christmas Song; Aiman Khan - French Horn; Ryan Stewart - Guitar; Ryan Shaw - Drums.






