News
Pop / Rock 23/11/2022

Judy Collins' 'Spellbound' Earns Grammy Nomination For Best Folk Album

Judy Collins' 'Spellbound' Earns Grammy Nomination For Best Folk Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to Judy Collins for earning a Best Folk Album GRAMMY Nomination for her album Spellbound. Spellbound is a remarkable first for Collins - the "ageless wild angel of pop" according to the New York Times: while she's released nearly 30 studio albums, Spellbound is the very first of all original, self-penned songs in her career. Collins has also been incredibly prolific in the past few years - this is her sixth full album release since 2016. 

This is Collins' first nomination in six years and her seventh GRAMMY Nomination overall. She previously won Best Folk Performance in 1969 for her recording of Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now."

Collins dedicated the album to two of her biggest influences, Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie. Spellbound's songs explore her experiences with substance abuse (she's now many years sober), the Greenwich Village scene in the early 60's, her love for the nature and the vast open spaces of Colorado, where she was born and raised, and her appreciation for Thomas Merton, a Trappist Monk and activist who mysteriously died.  

Spellbound led to features and interviews with the NY Times, NY Magazine / Vulture, Billboard, People Magazine, NPR's World Cafe and WNYC All of Itamong others. imbuing them with emotional depth and the incandescent splendor of artistic genius."

Collins, who is still averaging nearly 100 shows a year on the road, has over 30 performances scheduled between November and June. Six of these concerts are dedicated to Wildflowers, her 1967 album. She'll be performing the album front to back, with a full orchestra.   

TOUR DATES:
*Wildflowers performances 

11/25 - Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall - Milwaukee, WI
11/29 - Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, WA
12/02 - South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) - South Orange, NJ
12/03 - Landmark on Main Street - Port Washington, NY
12/04 - Greenwich Odeum - East Greenwich, RI
12/09 - Tarrytown Music Hall - Tarrytown, NY
12/10 - Sacred Heart University Community Theatre - Fairfield, CT
12/11 - The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts - Toms River, NJ
12/16 - Jonathan's - Ogunquit, ME
12/17 - Jonathan's - Ogunquit, ME
12/18 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH
12/23 - Riviera Theater - North Tonawanda, NY
01/05 - Byham Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA
01/06 - Avalon Theatre - Easton, MD
01/08 - Birchmere - Alexandria, VA
01/11 - Rio Theatre - Santa Cruz, CA
01/13 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL
01/15 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL
01/18 - Van Wezel Performing Arts Center - Sarasota, FL*
01/19 - The Emerson Center - Vero Beach, FL*
01/21 - The Peabody Daytona Beach - Daytona Beach, FL*
01/24 - Mackintosh Church, Queen's Cross - Glasgow, UK
01/31 - Florida Theatre Jacksonville - Jacksonville, FL
02/01 - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL*
02/03 - Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker - Fort Lauderdale, FL*
02/08 - Avalon Theatre - Grand Junction, CO
02/09 - Sheridan Opera House - Telluride, CO
02/12 - Fargo Theater - Fargo, ND
02/14 - Washington's The Armory - Ft. Collins, CO
02/16 - Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre - New Braunfels, TX
02/18 - Main Street Crossing - Tomball, TX
02/25 - Town Hall - New York, NY*
03/03 - SOKA - Aliso Viejo, CA
03/05 - Hawaii Theatre Center - Honolulu, HI
05/06 - Lancaster Performing Arts Center - Lancaster, CA
05/07 - Haugh Center for the Performing Arts - Glendora, CA
05/09 - The Tower Theater Lounge - Fresno, CA
05/10 - Heritage Theater - San Jose, CA
05/12 - The Colonial Theater - Idaho Falls, ID
05/13 - Egyptian Theatre - Boise, ID
06/02 - Saban Theatre - Beverly Hills, CA
06/22 - Dimitriou's Jazz Alley - Seattle, WA
06/23 - Dimitriou's Jazz Alley - Seattle, WA
06/24 - Dimitriou's Jazz Alley - Seattle, WA
06/25 - Dimitriou's Jazz Alley - Seattle, WA
08/20 - The Libbey Bowl - Ojai, CA
08/28 - Barbican Centre - London, UK
10/01 - Birmingham Town Hall - Birmingham, UK
10/06 - Queens Hall Edinburgh - Edinburgh, UK
10/07 - RNCM Concert Hall - Manchester, UK
10/09 - Apex - Bury Saint Edmunds, UK
10/10 - City Varieties - Leeds, UK
10/16 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands
https://www.judycollins.com/ 
https://shorefire.co﻿m/roster/judy-collins






