This Christmas The Bocelli Family Present A Dazzling Festive Broadcast

On December 4th, The Bocelli family will perform in a major global event in partnership with YouTube. Andrea and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia will be the protagonists of a fairy tale, a concert and a shared event, held between the Castle and the streets of Gressoney. The charming celebration of togetherness will also be available on TBN from December 16th. YouTube Premium subscribers will also have access to an afterparty featuring exclusive content from 'A Bocelli Family Christmas'.

Set in the heart of an Italian Winter Wonderland at magical Gressoney in Valle d'Aosta, one of the most enchanting mountain towns in the world, the Bocelli family showcase their multigenerational talent in an intimate festive sing-along. The special opens with Virginia's angelic voice on beloved classic "Over The Rainbow". Vocally united with her father, Virginia is transported across the mountainous landscape in a hot air balloon that she dreamt up in her notebook only moments ago. With the wonder of a child on Christmas morning, the youngest of the family discovers a decorated castle where the rest of the family await to start Christmas festivities.

'A Family Christmas' is the first time the three singers have been recorded together. For Virginia Bocelli, this is the first appearance on an album. The young star had conquered the public in 2020, joining her father for a thrilling performance of "Hallelujah" during the famous 'Believe in Christmas' concert, broadcast from the Teatro Regio in Parma. Matteo Bocelli is enjoying the start of his solo recording career, having signed to Capitol Records in 2019. He rose to worldwide fame in 2018 after duetting with his father on the hit song "Fall On Me" from Andrea's best-selling album, 'Si', which debuted at number 1 in the US and UK charts. The video, featuring images of father and son over the years, has now surpassed 100 million views.

In addition, Andrea Bocelli performed at the opening of the last Olympic Games, and last year in occasion of the Christmas concert at the White House together with Matteo, where he sang for President Biden at the annual Christmas concert, thus remaining the most loved Italian voice abroad. His emotional and instantly recognizable timbre has earned him millions of fans worldwide. In April 2020, he broke records with his performance of 'Music for Hope' from the Milan Cathedral. His unforgettable Easter performance ranks among the largest music live streams of all time and the largest concurrent audience for a classic live stream in YouTube history. Also, his duet with his daughter Virginia on the notes of "Hallelujah" have travelled the world in the spectacular concert 'Believe in Christmas', broadcasted from the Teatro Regio in Parma during the Christmas period, with over 10 million streams on Youtube.

The new album is produced by composer and multi-Grammy® and Academy Award® nominee Stephan Moccio (Celine Dion, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Barbra Streisand), who has also contributed new arrangements and co-written "The Greatest Gift" alongside Amy Wadge, Jonas Myrin and Andrea Bocelli. The YouTube special sees the family rejoice in this spectacular original number before Matteo's shining rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas". The family's performance also includes a traditional carol arranged for all three voices, "Joy To The World", plus popular Christmas tune and Andrea's only solo on the broadcast 'The First Noel'. Finally, the family who have graced the world's biggest stages for the first time together this year, sing the song that many have around their own fireplace, "Feliz Navidad".




