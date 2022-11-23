Chet Lam Veteran Hong Kong Singer-Songwriter, Music Producer, And TV Presenter Shares His Latest Storied Album, 'Back To The Stars Again' Inspired By Beloved Book The Little Prince





Light Up Your Dreams New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global Asian pop and folk artist Chet Lam has just released his newest folk pop album Back to the Stars Again, inspired by the world renowned and deeply loved classic book The Little Prince.The book turned 76 years old this year and has been published in 250 languages and remains poignant in today's world as it tells the story of a young prince who comes to multiple planets throughout the universe including earth and it touches on themes of love, loss, loneliness and friendship."I was always fascinated by the simplicity and the depth of this French classic," says Chet. "I wrote these songs from the perspective of each character. The Little Prince is a romantic, of course, The Fox is simply a drama queen, The Rose is spoiled, The Ghosts are actually everyday people, The Snake is innocent… all characters coming together will be a life lived to the fullest."Back to the Stars Again might remind the listener of Simon and Garfunkel or James Taylor. Lam's voice is soft accompanied by soothing folk music. The songs each encompass a different character and part of the story. He uses fantastical instrumentation to set the moods.For decades Lam has been making a difference in the lives of fellow musicians. In addition to penning national Pop hits for other artists such as Eason Chan, Stephanie Sun, Dadawa, Gigi Leung, in 2015 Lam founded a crowdfunding website www.MusicBee.cc with fellow musicians Vicky Fung and Victor Tse dedicated to Chinese independent music artists. In two years nearly 6 million Hong Kong dollars were raised for 30 music projects. Lam has been performing professionally from age ten, in broadcasting drama and TV commercial songs.Chet's own music is known worldwide and has over a million collective Spotify streams. His body of work spans nearly 20 albums, featuring songs in Cantonese, Mandarin and English. He writes and sings sensually and sagely about relationships, heartbreak, and new love. "I like to ask the right questions in my songs instead of giving themes and content away. I like to challenge people a little bit," Chet says. Now, after becoming a highly-respected artist in the Asian market, Chet hopes to bring a heartfelt fusion of East-West pop sensibilities to the Western Hemisphere.He spent his childhood in Hong Kong's gritty, inner city housing complexes with very few resources. As a gay kid growing up in a humble environment while trying to figure out where he fit in, he found solace in the poignant and poetic outlaw and brokenhearted narratives of 1970s Americana and country artists. Chet also saw in USA roots music similarities with Chinese pop, as both brimmed with strong melodies, sensitive stories, and careful attention to lyrical detail.Now, after becoming a highly-respected artist in the Asian market, Chet hopes to bring a heartfelt fusion of East-West pop sensibilities to the Western Hemisphere.Track Listing:Chasing SunsetsThe Last Goodbye Trust - The PrinceNothing's Changed - The GhostsThanks For Setting Me Free - The RoseFalling StarsJust a Little Longer - The FoxAfter the Pain - The SnakeWhen He Sings - The PilotsFrom Turkey, With LoveLight Up Your Dreams



