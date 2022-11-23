Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 23/11/2022

Deadmau5 Announces Partnership With CoCo Vodka

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) World-renowned electronic music artist and entrepreneur deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman) has announced today (November 22) he has partnered with CoCo Vodka, The Original Hard Coconut Water, for his first ever liquor endorsement. In the coming weeks fans will have the opportunity to purchase cans at various deadmau5 events.

Launched in 2019, CoCo uniquely combines real coconut water with your choice of triple distilled vodka or premium white rum, and finishes smoothly with a refreshing twist of sparkling water. A 5% ABV drink, it is different than any other spirt based canned beverage because of the amount of coconut water used, packing the can with natural electrolytes and essential nutrients.

CoCo Vodka was built with the purpose of creating a whole new market niche to satisfy the young-at-heart and fun-loving consumer. By leveraging global demand and the increasing popularity of coconut water, founders Mark Convery and Av Grewal set out to create something unique: The Perfect Escape and The Original Hard Coconut Water™.

Now available in North America throughout 31 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada with 5 products available to customers, CoCo Vodka has taken the mixed drink industry by storm. deadmau5 is an early and exciting new celebrity partnership for the brand.

Shares deadmau5, "There is something to be said about a drink in a can that tastes good. Plus they are an independent Canadian business so I like to support."

Adds Mark Convery, co-founder for CoCo Vodka, "Partnering with a world-wide icon like Joel and the deadmau5 team is surreal. Av and I are huge deadmau5 fans, and we have no doubt all the fans will equally enjoy CoCo Vodka as much as we all enjoy deadmau5's music."

This past November 3 & 4, CoCo Vodka was featured at deadmau5' mau5hop pop-up in Denver around his headlining 'We Are Friends Tour' stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre November 4 & 5. Fans were able to sample the drink while checking out the unique merch items the shop was offering.
About deadmau5

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums.

The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ, "When The Summer Dies" with Lights, "Hyperlandia" featuring Foster The People, "this is fine." with Portugal.

The Man, "XYZ" and "My Heart Has Teeth" featuring Skylar Grey. In 2022 deadmau5 teamed with longtime friend and collaborator Kaskade on new music project Kx5 releasing Top 40 smash and #1 dance music radio single "Escape" featuring Hayla. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally.

This year he returns to the road for the 'We Are Friends' North American tour and as Kx5 will be headlining the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in December. Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of gaming venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo.






