Brandi Carlile Sets 'Mothership Weekend' Concert Festival

*with P!NK New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend" will take place in Miramar Beach, FL May 12-14. Created as an annual Mother's Day celebration, the three-day festival created in partnership with Topeka will feature performances from Carlile, Hozier, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Danielle Ponder, The Milk Carton Kids, Katie Pruitt and Fancy Hagood.Tickets for the festival go on-sale Monday, December 5 at 11:00am ET/8:00am PT with pre-sale registration open now. Carlile's official fan club, The Bramily, will once again have special pre-sale access to tickets starting next Tuesday, November 29 at 10:00am ET/7:00am PT.Of the weekend, Carlile shares, "The Mothership welcomes EVERYONE. We hope you'll join us for this epic celebration of mothers, mother figures, motherhood, mothering and all forms of chosen families."The festival adds to yet another monumental year for Carlile, who is nominated for seven awards at the 65th GRAMMY Awards: Album of the Year (In These Silent Days), Record of the Year ("You And Me On The Rock" feat. Lucius), Best Americana Album (In These Silent Days), Best Americana Performance ("You And Me On The Rock" feat. Lucius), Best American Roots Song ("You And Me On The Rock" feat. Lucius), Best Rock Performance ("Broken Horses") and Best Rock Song ("Broken Horses"). Already a six-time Grammy Award-winner, this year's accolades brings her total number of Grammy nominations to 24.Inspired by the mining of Carlile's own history while writing last year's #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown), In These Silent Days was released last fall to overwhelming acclaim on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. A newly released deluxe version of the album, entitled In The Canyon Haze, features reimagined Laurel Canyon-inspired versions of each song from the original album, plus a special rendition of David Bowie's " Space Oddity " (stream/purchase here).Limited-edition deluxe vinyl will be available exclusively at indie retail starting this Friday, November 25 in conjunction with Record Store Day and everywhere you buy music next Friday, December 2. A special CD bundle featuring the new deluxe album and an accompanying 80-page paperback archive will also be available on this Friday (pre-order). The book features never-before-seen photos and handwritten notes from the studio, photo shoots, video sets, television performances, life on the road and much more.In addition to their work as a band, Carlile and the Hanseroth twins remain committed to social activism and advocacy. Together they are founders of the Looking Out Foundation, which amplifies the impact of music by empowering those without a voice with varied initiatives including campaigns focused on Children in Conflict/War Child, The IF Project, Fund Racial Justice and more. To date, they have raised over $3 million for grassroots causes.BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:December 31-Portland, OR-Moda CenterJanuary 9-13-Riviera Maya, Mexico-Girls Just Wanna Weekend 4 (SOLD OUT)May 12-14-Miramar Beach, FL-Mothership WeekendJune 9-George, WA-Brandi Carlile with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell (SOLD OUT)June 10- George, WA-Joni Mitchell's "Joni Jam" with special guest Brandi Carlile (SOLD OUT)June 11-George, WA-The Highwomen with special guest Tanya TuckerJuly 24-Toronto, ON-Rogers Centre*July 26-Cincinnati, OH-Great American Ball Park*August 3-New York, NY-Citi Field*August 5-Pittsburgh, PA-PNC Park*August 16-Detroit, MI-Comerica Park*August 19-Fargo, ND-Fargodome*August 21-Omaha, NE-Charles Schwab Field* September 18-Philadelphia, PA-Citizens Bank Park* September 22-Nashville, TN-Geodis Park* September 25-San Antonio, TX-Alamodome* September 27-Houston, TX-Minute Maid Park* September 29-Dallas, TX-Globe Life Field*October 3-San Diego, CA-Snapdragon Stadium*October 7-Las Vegas, NV-Allegiant Stadium*October 9-Phoenix, AZ-Chase Field**with P!NK



