Sean "Diddy" Combs Reaches No 1 On US R&B Airplay Chart With Hit Record 'Gotta Move On' Ft. Bryson Tiller

LOVE RECORDS will be dedicated to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers and songwriters. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sean " Diddy " Combs soared to the top of the R&B/Hip-Hop media base Airplay chart with his hit song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller making this his first number one hit for LOVE RECORDS. With Gotta Move On hitting number 1, this marks 11 number 1 hits total for Combs."Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller was released in June and is the first single from Diddy's highly-anticipated new album under his LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records. The song paves the way for more music to come, with his new album due top of 2023. The song has 95.8+million streams and the official video directed by Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor has more than 13 million views on YouTube.Additionally, in October, Diddy released a bundle featuring three variations of "Gotta Move On", which he co-produced with J-Louis, Teddy Walton, RNSOM, SllimWav and Roark Bailey. In addition to the original version of the song, the set includes Queens Remix and the Kings Remix.The Queens Remix features Ashanti, Yung Miami and Bryson Tiller produced by Ron Browz. Diddy opens the track singing a Phil Collins sample of "In the Air Tonight," Yung Miami brings a fire standout verse, and Ashanti provides the spice with powerhouse vocals with lyrics reflecting a past relationship.The Kings Remix features Fabolous and Torey Lanez, a DJ remix by Cool and Dre, and the original smash-hit single "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller.Diddy's music career includes 10 #1 hit songs, 3 Grammy Awards, ASCAP¹s 'Songwriter of the Year¹ and he has produced hundreds of songs as well as performed with the biggest names in music. Diddy and his Bad Boy label have produce 27 platinum and 15 gold albums including 23 Platinum Singles, 28 Gold Singles, 3 #1 albums and 9 #1 singles. Over the past three-plus decades, Bad Boy has sold more than 400 million albums and their songs have over 3 billion streams.Sean " Diddy " Combs performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival delivering hit after hit, performing classics including "Victory," "Bad Boy 4 Life," "All About the Benjamins," "I Need A Girl," "Last Night," Been Around The World," and Biggie's " Juicy ". Bryson Tiller performed alongside him for "Gotta Move On."His son, King Combs, joined him on stage for a joint performance of King's latest track "Can't Stop Won't Stop" and "Mo Money Mo Problems". Diddy closed the set with " Missing You " which featured a video montage with visuals of Kim Porter, The Notorious B.I.G.BET recently honored the legendary mogul and cultural pioneer with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at "BET Awards" 2022. The coveted award honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence. Earlier in the year Combs Hosted performance and executive produced the 2022 Billboard Awards.Not only is Diddy one of the highest-selling artists in history, he is also one of the most accomplished music producers of all time. LOVE RECORDS represents Combs' triumphant return to R&B as an Executive Producer, Curator and A&R of his forthcoming album. Combs will continue his oversight on his successful Bad Boy Entertainment label.He is a cultural icon, innovator, and mogul. In addition to his catalog of hit records, Diddy has produced and creatively shaped the sound for superstars Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G., Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Boyz II Men, Britney Spears, Kanye West and many more.LOVE RECORDS will be dedicated to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers and songwriters.



