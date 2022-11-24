Sam Hunt Drops New Song "Start Nowhere" Today



"When you grow up in a small town, you love where you're from, you are where you're from, and you answer the call of adventure when you turn 18 and take off out into the big wide world," shares Hunt on his socials. "If you stay gone too long without coming home, you can get a little disconnected. Sometimes the only way to get your feet back on the ground is to go back home where you grew up."



American Songwriter recently spoke with Hunt and notes, "Hunt says his 'true north' isn't just going home, but choosing home and the 'values that home represents to me over worldly ambitions.'"



The accompanying music video for "Start Nowhere," also out today, is a compilation of Hunt's family home movies showing Hunt roughhousing with his brothers and time spent with his parents, family, and friends in his hometown of Cedartown, Ga. The video hits a full heartfelt note as we go into a holiday focused on giving thanks and appreciation for our blessings.

"I connect with that video so much," Hunt shares exclusively with PEOPLE. "How much of this is me just connecting to my family and how much of it is just stepping outside myself and just appreciating the nostalgia of that era - just the love in mom's eyes and all the things that show up there that are just real and authentic?"



"Start Nowhere" Lyrics - written by Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

I'm packin' it up, movin' along

Headed for dirt the stars fell on



You probably ain't ever heard of the town



Life caught up the way that it does

Don't even know who I was

Before my world got so unsteady

Man, I'm ready to feel alright



Well, I don't know but I've been told

Moss don't grow on a rolling stone

Me, I wanna go where the river rolls

And breathe in that old down home



Feelin' again 'cause lately I've been

Spinnin' my wheels out gone with the wind

When I need to get back to who I am

There ain't but just one road there

Sometimes you gotta start nowhere



I'm cleanin' the slate, startin' from scratch

Walkin' around retracin' my tracks

Where I used to get lost back in the day

Where everything is an hour away



Except for a girl that I used to know

She lived with her mama down Calico Road

She was gonna leave, did she ever go



Well, I don't know but I've been told

Moss don't grow on a rolling stone

Me, I wanna go where the river rolls

And breathe in that old down home



Feelin' again 'cause lately I've been

Spinnin' my wheels out gone with the wind

When I need to get back to who I am

There ain't but just one road there

Sometimes you gotta start nowhere



Yeah, I've been leaned back

Takin' it easy

Yeah, I'll be off the grid if anybody needs me



Breathin' some life back in my lungs

Just like when I was young

And everything was breezy



Well, I don't know but I've been told

Moss don't grow on a rolling stone

Me, I wanna go where the river rolls

And breathe in that old down home



Feelin' again 'cause lately I've been

Spinnin' my wheels out gone with the wind

When I need to get back to who I am

There ain't but just one road there

Sometimes you gotta start nowhere

Sometimes you gotta start nowhere



Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker Sam Hunt's sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits "Kinfolks," "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," one of NPR's Best Songs of 2020 "Hard To Forget," and his three-week No. 1, 8x Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, "Body Like A Back Road." Hunt also wrote his recent eighth chart-topping hit, "23," his latest radio staple "Water Under the Bridge," and his brand-new track, "Start Nowhere."



SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with six achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "



Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 12.5 billion global streams and has earned 39 million RIAA certified units. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum-selling hitmaker Sam Hunt drops new song "Start Nowhere" today. Hunt and co-writers Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne lean into the comfort and ease of a life before distractions."When you grow up in a small town, you love where you're from, you are where you're from, and you answer the call of adventure when you turn 18 and take off out into the big wide world," shares Hunt on his socials. "If you stay gone too long without coming home, you can get a little disconnected. Sometimes the only way to get your feet back on the ground is to go back home where you grew up."American Songwriter recently spoke with Hunt and notes, "Hunt says his 'true north' isn't just going home, but choosing home and the 'values that home represents to me over worldly ambitions.'"The accompanying music video for "Start Nowhere," also out today, is a compilation of Hunt's family home movies showing Hunt roughhousing with his brothers and time spent with his parents, family, and friends in his hometown of Cedartown, Ga. The video hits a full heartfelt note as we go into a holiday focused on giving thanks and appreciation for our blessings."I connect with that video so much," Hunt shares exclusively with PEOPLE. "How much of this is me just connecting to my family and how much of it is just stepping outside myself and just appreciating the nostalgia of that era - just the love in mom's eyes and all the things that show up there that are just real and authentic?""Start Nowhere" Lyrics - written by Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, Josh OsborneI'm packin' it up, movin' alongHeaded for dirt the stars fell on Heavenly pines, holier groundYou probably ain't ever heard of the townLife caught up the way that it doesDon't even know who I wasBefore my world got so unsteadyMan, I'm ready to feel alrightWell, I don't know but I've been toldMoss don't grow on a rolling stoneMe, I wanna go where the river rollsAnd breathe in that old down homeFeelin' again 'cause lately I've beenSpinnin' my wheels out gone with the windWhen I need to get back to who I amThere ain't but just one road thereSometimes you gotta start nowhereI'm cleanin' the slate, startin' from scratchWalkin' around retracin' my tracksWhere I used to get lost back in the dayWhere everything is an hour awayExcept for a girl that I used to knowShe lived with her mama down Calico RoadShe was gonna leave, did she ever goWell, I don't know but I've been toldMoss don't grow on a rolling stoneMe, I wanna go where the river rollsAnd breathe in that old down homeFeelin' again 'cause lately I've beenSpinnin' my wheels out gone with the windWhen I need to get back to who I amThere ain't but just one road thereSometimes you gotta start nowhereYeah, I've been leaned backTakin' it easyYeah, I'll be off the grid if anybody needs meBreathin' some life back in my lungsJust like when I was youngAnd everything was breezyWell, I don't know but I've been toldMoss don't grow on a rolling stoneMe, I wanna go where the river rollsAnd breathe in that old down homeFeelin' again 'cause lately I've beenSpinnin' my wheels out gone with the windWhen I need to get back to who I amThere ain't but just one road thereSometimes you gotta start nowhereSometimes you gotta start nowhereMulti-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker Sam Hunt's sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits "Kinfolks," "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," one of NPR's Best Songs of 2020 "Hard To Forget," and his three-week No. 1, 8x Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, "Body Like A Back Road." Hunt also wrote his recent eighth chart-topping hit, "23," his latest radio staple "Water Under the Bridge," and his brand-new track, "Start Nowhere."SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with six achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," " Break Up In A Small Town " and "Make You Miss Me."Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 12.5 billion global streams and has earned 39 million RIAA certified units.



