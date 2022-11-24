Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 24/11/2022

Lili-Ann De Francesco Celebrates Her Birthday With The Release Of New Single "Touch" Ft Johan Lenox

Hot Songs Around The World

I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
188 entries in 15 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
177 entries in 13 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
276 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
352 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
180 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
761 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
217 entries in 13 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
221 entries in 17 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
193 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
188 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
298 entries in 16 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, singer-songwriter Lili-Ann De Francesco releases "Touch" featuring Johan Lenox, via Maison Barclay/ Universal Music.
"'My new song 'Touch' brings out the fearless side of me personally and as an artist," says Lili-Ann. "This song is about going after what you really want and being confident about it." 

The Montreal native continues to showcase her vulnerability through her music following the success of "idc", "Honest" and "My Body" which earned her a collective 2.4M global streams. 

The release of "Touch" is yet another step for Lili-Ann as she gears up to release more music in the coming months and early next year.

Music has been an integral part of Lili-Ann De Francesco's life since the early age of seven. Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, Lili performed with her father during much of her youth - appearing on stages as big as Quebec's La Voix in 2015, making history as the show's youngest contender ever and in 2019, released her first project, a self-titled, bilingual EP, which was a staple moment in her career. Lili is an authentic and intentional creator, who transfers candid emotions from her life experiences into her music, and also champions being an inspiration to others who face similar challenges. Stay tuned for much more coming from Lili-Ann.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0286341 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018203258514404 secs