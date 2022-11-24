Lili-Ann De Francesco Celebrates Her Birthday With The Release Of New Single "Touch" Ft Johan Lenox



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, singer-songwriter Lili-Ann De Francesco releases " Touch " featuring Johan Lenox, via Maison Barclay/ Universal Music."'My new song 'Touch' brings out the fearless side of me personally and as an artist," says Lili-Ann. "This song is about going after what you really want and being confident about it."The Montreal native continues to showcase her vulnerability through her music following the success of "idc", " Honest " and " My Body " which earned her a collective 2.4M global streams.The release of " Touch " is yet another step for Lili-Ann as she gears up to release more music in the coming months and early next year. Music has been an integral part of Lili-Ann De Francesco's life since the early age of seven. Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, Lili performed with her father during much of her youth - appearing on stages as big as Quebec's La Voix in 2015, making history as the show's youngest contender ever and in 2019, released her first project, a self-titled, bilingual EP, which was a staple moment in her career. Lili is an authentic and intentional creator, who transfers candid emotions from her life experiences into her music, and also champions being an inspiration to others who face similar challenges. Stay tuned for much more coming from Lili-Ann.



