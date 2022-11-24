Alice Cooper & Nikki Sixx Talk About Tommy Henriksen's Crossbone Skully Project



"It's about time someone recognized Crossbone Skully," says Alice Cooper. "Skully and I go way back. Crossbone Skully has written a galactic masterpiece about one of the most mysterious characters of the cosmos. Is he a villain or a hero? I don't know. Maybe a little of both. All I know is don't cross Crossbone Skully. This album rocks every galaxy out there."







The two rock legends are talking about the debut album from CROSSBONE SKULLY, due out on Better Noise



This Saturday (November 26), the video, directed and animated by Riley Donahue ("Saturday Night Live"), will premiere live at the San Francisco Fan Expo, followed by a YouTube premiere at 7:00 PM (ET) HERE. Fans will get their first look at Tommy Henriksen's carefully crafted character "CROSSBONE SKULLY," and the character's world, which inspired its own upcoming graphic novel and animated film, "Thing #1."



CROSSBONE SKULLY is an avenging superhero, beginning his journey to rescue humanity on "Evil World Machine," which confronts the evil currency of the world. Legendary producer Mutt Lange (AC/DC, Def Leppard) emerged from retirement to serve as executive producer on the album which was written by guitarist/bassist Tommy Henriksen (Alice Cooper's Band / Member of Hollywood Vampires which includes Johnny Depp) and guitarist/producer Tommy Denander.



Henriksen serves as lead vocalist and bassist on the album. Rounding out the band's lineup are Denander, keyboardist Jamie Muhoberac (My Chemical Romance, John Mayer, Seal), bassist Chris Wyse (Hollywood Vampires, Ace Frehley, the Cult, Ozzy Osbourne), drummer Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires), the late UFO bassist Pete Way, producer/mixer Mike Plotnikoff (AC/DC, Aerosmith) and mixer Olle Romo (Muse, Bryan Adams). For the "Thing #1" animated short film, Henriksen enlisted voiceover talent from Hollywood A-lister and Hollywood Vampires bandmate Johnny Depp (The Sorcerer), and an impressive list of rock royalty including

"This has been an amazing journey," says Henriksen, who began the project almost four years ago. "If you had told me back then that I'd be working with the greatest producer who ever lived, I wouldn't have believed it."



CROSSBONE SKULLY will be engaging fans with more music from the album, which delivers a powerful message in today's global climate, inviting people of all backgrounds to coexist and break down oppressive barriers. Additionally, Henriksen's vision for CROSSBONE SKULLY will continue to unfold, culminating in the release of the band's debut album in 2023.



Crossbone Skully is an avenging superhero from outer space, returning to earth to save the world and reconnect with his lost deity love Piper and Kyd, the son he never knew he had. Evil World Machine is a rock concept album that echoes similar dystopian visions such as Ziggy



With a long history Henriksen has also had a successful side career as a producer/mixer/arranger and songwriter for the likes of Lady Gaga, Meat Loaf, Lou Reed, Halestorm, Kesha and Daughtry. His metamorphosis into Crossbone Skully started when Alice Cooper's lighting man, who used to work for AC/DC, heard him singing like Bon Scott and successor Brian Johnson during a sound check-and suggested he build a solo project around it.



