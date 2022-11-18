Eisa Gives The Gift Of Music This Holiday Season With New Single "Heaven"





" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Since the debut of her first original single, "Only if You let it," earlier this fall, ĒISA has captured the hearts of music lovers across the globe. She launched her independent record label EISA RECORDS LLC, in the summer of 2022, with the support of artist development partners OC Hit and DNT Entertainment, in an effort to retain ownership of her music and creative control of her project. With the success of her first release, national retail store play, an interview with Mario Lopez, growing industry attention, and fans anxiously awaiting more music, ĒISA surprised the world with a pre-sale announcement of her second single, "Heaven."On Friday, November 18, 2022, " Heaven " was officially released following a 10-day pre-sale period. The song was written by ĒISA (Isabella Marie Brito), Nick Stone, and Mari (Marissa Lucia Dunn). It was produced at OC Hit under the executive production of Thomas Barsoe, co-produced by Robbie Dean, and mixed and mastered by Grammy award-winning producer, Phil Allen. The Album artwork was photographed and directed by Dani Thompson, with creative support and styling by Joelle Cary, production support from Anika Perera and Lauren Halferty for DNT Entertainment, and hair and makeup by Jackie Merlau."For this song, I really wanted to write about something that makes me the person I am today. I dedicated this song to 'music' itself as if it were a person standing in front of me. Music has helped me grow in so many ways as a young adult. Without it, some of the most special moments wouldn't have happened. I wanted the instrumental and melodies to dance throughout the track and really support the story I'm telling. Music has made memories even more memorable for me and has been a safe place for me on my most difficult days. My wish is for my music to do the same for others." - ĒISA (@eisamusicofficial) Heaven " is in the key of C major. It has a runtime of 2 minutes and 51 seconds, a time signature of 4 beats per measure, and a tempo of approximately 133 bpm. The dreamy vocal melody, heartfelt storytelling, and ethereal production are a true listening experience. ĒISA's dynamic voice is first accompanied by a gentle synth and is then joined by a rhythmic electric guitar hook and smooth percussion. Its lyrics are a universal love language that can be interpreted by the listener in a way that is most relatable to their personal situations and the people, or things (tangible or intangible) that they love the most.ĒISA is a singer/songwriter from Las Vegas, NV, and is currently based out of Los Angeles, CA. With support from her family and artist development partners OC Hit and DNT Entertainment, ĒISA launched her own independent label, EISA RECORDS LLC in the summer of 2022. With the release of her original music "Only if You let it," and "Heaven," she is well on her way to a starlit career in the music industry, and has plans to independently release more new music in 2023.To listen to " Heaven " or to learn more about ĒISA please visit www.eisamusicofficial.com and check out her social profiles below:Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3mlqjeILgdOb0Dw7lJf4EFInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/eisamusicofficial/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eisamusicofficial?sub_confirmation=1 Heaven ": https://ffm.to/heaven_eisa



