News
Alternative 24/11/2022

Story Of The Year Release New Track 'Take The Ride'

Hot Songs Around The World

Snap
Rosa Linn
233 entries in 17 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
777 entries in 28 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
183 entries in 13 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
194 entries in 15 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
206 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
303 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
229 entries in 14 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
189 entries in 18 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
368 entries in 23 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
309 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1017 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
874 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Story Of The Year have shared their newest single "Take The Ride", out now via SharpTone Records. The band brings their trademark energy to the new song, complete with an undeniably catchy danceable rhythm and vocals, to leave both diehard fans and new listeners hitting repeat.
"In the end, 'Take the Ride' is a song about surrendering to what life dealt you and embracing the chaos instead of fighting it," shares guitarist Ryan Phillips "The song captures the spirit of finding freedom through a reckless adventure, even if it's internal."

Story Of The Year recently announced their upcoming 6th studio album Tear Me To Pieces, out March 10, 2023 via SharpTone Records. The new album is distinctly, invitingly, loudly Story Of The Year. Heartache, desperation, motivation, toxic relationships, pain, loss, anger - all of the essential ingredients of the classic Story Of The Year sound propel Tear Me to Pieces in dazzling new ways. The new album features previously released singles "Real Life" and "Tear Me To Pieces".
"I think this album will be a defining moment in our career," says Phillips. "When our fans hear it, they'll be like, 'Oh, s, these dudes are ready to go!' This is the sound of a band putting everything into it. If a new band came out with this album, I'd be texting everyone in my band about it."

Story Of The Year's debut album, Page Avenue, was one of the first of its kind to sell a million copies. "Until the Day I Die" endures as both an anthem and mission statement. Tours with Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance, Deftones, and The Used cemented Story Of The Year's reputation as a stunning and engaging live act.

The connection between the band and audience transformed Story Of The Year from teenagers working in a St. Louis pizza chain franchise into hard rock headliners. Fans grew together with Dan Marsala, Ryan Philips, Josh Wills, and Adam Russell, from Page Avenue (2003), In the Wake of Determination (2005), The Black Swan (2008), The Constant (2010), to Wolves (2017).

They specialize in intense, passionate, confessional compositions that inspire and empower. Songs like "The Antidote," "Real Life," "Miracle," "The Ghost of You and I," "Anthem of Our Dying Day," and "Take Me Back" resonate with anyone.






