Disney Releases 'Strange World' Soundtrack Featuring Score By Henry Jackman

Commenting on his score, Jackman said, "I began writing the 'Strange World' overture away from picture and came up with this esoteric series of underlying arpeggios and dissonant harmonies which evoke the film's sense of mystery and otherworldliness. I then situated an adventurous main theme on top of it, which had to be quite angular to fit the odd notes I had conjured. I wondered if I had gone a bit overboard with the overture, but when the directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen heard it for the first time, I was overjoyed to hear them say that it was everything they ever imagined 'Strange World' could sound like."



Jackman grew up in the southeast of England, where he began composing his first symphony at the age of six. He studied classical music at Oxford and sang in the St. Paul's Cathedral Choir-but simultaneously got involved in the underground rave scene and began producing popular electronica music and dance remixes, eventually working with artists such as Seal and The Art of Noise.



"I've spent a lot of time working in the record industry," says Jackman, "and for my money being a film composer is way more fun. You can be working on 'X-Men,' and then a movie set in 17th-century Italy. It's not about showing off what you think is cool or what you want to hear, but 'what is this movie about, and what would best serve it?' That process just leads to strange and remarkable places."



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Strange World Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring score by composer Henry Jackman ("The Gray Man," "Ron's Gone Wrong," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"), is available today in both digital and Dolby Atmos by Walt Disney Records.The sweeping and epic score is composed and produced by Jackman. The soundtrack features 31 tracks including "They're The Clades!" with lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila.Commenting on his score, Jackman said, "I began writing the 'Strange World' overture away from picture and came up with this esoteric series of underlying arpeggios and dissonant harmonies which evoke the film's sense of mystery and otherworldliness. I then situated an adventurous main theme on top of it, which had to be quite angular to fit the odd notes I had conjured. I wondered if I had gone a bit overboard with the overture, but when the directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen heard it for the first time, I was overjoyed to hear them say that it was everything they ever imagined 'Strange World' could sound like." Strange World " introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.The voice cast also includes Dennis Quaid as Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia's fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world. Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar®-winning "Big Hero 6," "Raya and the Last Dragon") and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer "Raya and the Last Dragon") and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning "Big Hero 6," "Tangled"), " Strange World " releases in U.S. theaters November 23, 2022. Henry Jackman has established himself as one of today's top composers by fusing his classical training with his experience as a successful record producer and creator of electronic music.Jackman grew up in the southeast of England, where he began composing his first symphony at the age of six. He studied classical music at Oxford and sang in the St. Paul's Cathedral Choir-but simultaneously got involved in the underground rave scene and began producing popular electronica music and dance remixes, eventually working with artists such as Seal and The Art of Noise.In 2006 he caught the attention of film composers Hans Zimmer and John Powell and began writing additional music for Powell on "Kung Fu Panda" and then for Zimmer on "The Dark Knight," "The Da Vinci Code" and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, which rapidly led to scoring blockbuster films on his own. His first solo feature film then came to be "Monsters v Aliens" directed by Rob Letterman."I've spent a lot of time working in the record industry," says Jackman, "and for my money being a film composer is way more fun. You can be working on 'X-Men,' and then a movie set in 17th-century Italy. It's not about showing off what you think is cool or what you want to hear, but 'what is this movie about, and what would best serve it?' That process just leads to strange and remarkable places."His most recent works include Walt Disney Animation Studios' " Strange World " and Netflix's "The Gray Man" from the Russo Brothers starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. He also scored "Jumanji 3," a continuation of the magical board game adventure story, and "Detective Pikachu," following the story of the beloved Pikachu Pokémon character starring Ryan Reynolds, as well as the Oscar®-nominated film "Ralph Breaks the Internet."His other diverse credits include the Russo Brothers' "Cherry," "Ron's Gone Wrong," Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "Captain America: Civil War," plus "Kong: Skull Island" and "Jack Reacher."



