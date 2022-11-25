Vilivant Releases Empowering Rock Anthem "Drown"





Strict family dynamics, societal pressures and unhealthy friendships, can feel suffocating or like being buried. The single came together after Vilivant cut ties with toxic relationships and the freedom that came with it. She explains, "I wanted to write an anthem for those feeling pressured to act/appear a certain way in order to please certain people. I guess you can say this is a song to empower those that need a little push getting out of toxic situations."



On December 8th VILIVANT will be headlining Toronto's Hard Luck Bar with support from Shiv and the Carvers.



