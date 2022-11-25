Manchester EDM Group LZ7 Release New Single 'Last Night' Remixes





From the start, LZ7 has kept a relevance and honesty about their music, which comes from a heart that sees the best in young people. The band draws on experiences from their own lives which gives the listener a deeper perspective of where they come from, what they are all about and where they are heading with their music. With their infectious melodies, huge drops and back-to-back anthems, LZ7 knows how to rock a crowd at their live show. Rock a crowd is just what they have been doing as the world is starting to slowly open up, LZ7 has already started hitting the road playing at festivals and schools alike across the UK. Stay tuned to LZ7's socials below for more information on the release of " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the successful release of their summer anthem " Energy " and festival dates across Europe, Manchester, England based EDM group LZ7 are back with their latest single " Last Night ". In addition to the original audio for " Last Night " LZ7 has tapped DJ/Producers Rawdolff, Try Harder, to remix the single for a remix package set for release November 25th.This follows the success of LZ7's 2021 remix pack for single "Back In Time," that featured remixes from hit DJ's like Radio 1's Dance Anthems Charlie Hedges, Wilson, WZA, ESSEL, and resulted in a top 10 placement on the Upfront Club Chats Following the success of their 2021 remix package for " Back In Time " LZ7 has decided team up with DJ's Rawdolff, Try Harder, for a remix bundle around the release of their latest single "Last Night." This new single was produced by producers Neon Feather. This single release is just the first taste of what fans can expect from LZ7 in the build up to a new project in 2023 as they continue their quest to perpetuate music that bypasses the intellect and speaks straight to the soul with their infectious melodies, huge drops and back to back anthems. No better is this uniquely LZ7 sound heard than on the group's latest single "Last Night."When asked about their upcoming single " Last Night " LZ7 leader Lindz West said, "Take an anthemic top line and lay it over a drop reminiscent of the Swedish House Mafia's of this world and you find yourself in the realm of LZ7's latest single "Last Night." A floor filler to lift your spirits in the darker days of the winter months with notes of light and love reminiscing about last night and all that happened."From the start, LZ7 has kept a relevance and honesty about their music, which comes from a heart that sees the best in young people. The band draws on experiences from their own lives which gives the listener a deeper perspective of where they come from, what they are all about and where they are heading with their music. With their infectious melodies, huge drops and back-to-back anthems, LZ7 knows how to rock a crowd at their live show. Rock a crowd is just what they have been doing as the world is starting to slowly open up, LZ7 has already started hitting the road playing at festivals and schools alike across the UK. Stay tuned to LZ7's socials below for more information on the release of " Last Night " and its remix package, as well as more new music to come from LZ7 as they continue to tour throughout the year in the build up to their forthcoming project in 2023.



