News
Movies and TV 25/11/2022

Moby's 'Punk Rock Vegan Movie' To Open Slamdance 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Electronic music legend Moby's PUNK ROCK VEGAN MOVIE will be the 29th Slamdance Film Festival's Opening Night film.
The project is the musician's directorial debut and is a passionate and stylistically idiosyncratic look at the ongoing relationship between the worlds of punk rock and animal rights. Including interviews with some of the biggest names in punk history, including Ian Mackaye, HR, Dave Navarro, Ray Cappo, Steve Ignorant, and Captain Sensible, Moby tells the story of how punk rock became such a fertile and surprising breeding ground for vegan activism. In the spirit of punk rock, Moby will be giving the film away for free following the Slamdance premiere.

"PUNK ROCK VEGAN MOVIE was created to shine a light on the surprising and inspiring history of punk rock and animal rights, but also to remind people of the importance and desperate urgency of adopting the uncompromising ethics and actions of the original punk rock activist," said Moby. "After it makes its world premiere at Slamdance, it's yours. It's my goal to give the movie away, as I can't in good conscience try to profit from what is essentially a labor of love and activism." - Moby

Moby recently released Fall Back with Akemi Fox on his label, Always Centered at Night, paying homage to trip-hop's most formative era. One of Manchester's alternative R&B artists, Akemi Fox channels the golden voices of Tricky protégé Martina Topley Bird and Morcheeba's Skye Edwards on a song that grabs the soul.

Moby launched his new label earlier this year with the aim to do something uncompromising - to make music that is emotional, atmospheric, and potentially beautiful. With this ethos, the label brought us its debut release "Medusa," a collaboration between Moby and Grammy-nominated artist and Doja Cat collaborator Aynzli Jones, and the hauntingly beautiful follow-up single, On Air with serpentwithfeet, championed by BBC 6music.
Moby is a multi-platinum-selling, multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, author, and animal rights activist.






