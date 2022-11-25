Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 25/11/2022

Singer/Songwriter, Templemind Releases Brand New Single 'More To This Life'

Singer/Songwriter, Templemind Releases Brand New Single 'More To This Life'

Hot Songs Around The World

I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
188 entries in 15 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
177 entries in 13 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
276 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
352 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
180 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
761 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
217 entries in 13 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
221 entries in 17 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
193 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
188 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
298 entries in 16 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Templemind has released a brand new single 'More To This Life'. 'More To This Life'' was the first track Templemind wrote which set the tone for the whole project. It was guided by Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and is a life-affirming anthem, with a super hooky guitar riff and evoking lyrics that will make you rethink your life.

Templemind is the new Alternative Project of creative mastermind, visionary, and multi-platinum songwriter Philipp Schardt. Combining epic alternative rock with the healing power of music through specially tuned sound frequencies to inspire people to thrive and reclaim their highest potential. His fascination with the usage of sound in Ancient cultures heavily inspired the audio in this track. The Alternative Rock song features sound healing audio tuned to a specific frequency of 432Hz which is known to lower your heart rate.

Templemind made an impressive Debut in 2022, amassing over 500,000+ streams and international headlining shows in London and Tallinn. Emitting an authentic Alternative Rock sound, Templemind has achieved great success already. The music is inspired by classical orchestral arrangements, paired with big synths and guitar sound walls.

Philipp Schardt (TEMPLEMIND) states that "Music-making is my therapy and also a platform to share what I have learned along the way about myself and life!"

"IN EACH OF US IS A WAR:
MIND VS. HEART.
IN EVERY MOMENT.
WHAT IS WINNING WITHIN, IS THAT,
WHAT´S WINNING WITHOUT."
'More To This Life' available on all streaming platforms.

www.facebook.com/templemindmusic
www.instagram.com/templemindmusic
open.spotify.com/artist/3ezW5DDmEloGUZdsvWGG5Z
www.tiktok.com/@templemind
open.spotify.com/track/1UTPYxr0FR7PsuCUeMAKWD






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0104001 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016803741455078 secs