Singer/Songwriter, Templemind Releases Brand New Single 'More To This Life'

open.spotify.com/track/1UTPYxr0FR7PsuCUeMAKWD New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Templemind has released a brand new single 'More To This Life'. 'More To This Life'' was the first track Templemind wrote which set the tone for the whole project. It was guided by Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and is a life-affirming anthem, with a super hooky guitar riff and evoking lyrics that will make you rethink your life.Templemind is the new Alternative Project of creative mastermind, visionary, and multi-platinum songwriter Philipp Schardt. Combining epic alternative rock with the healing power of music through specially tuned sound frequencies to inspire people to thrive and reclaim their highest potential. His fascination with the usage of sound in Ancient cultures heavily inspired the audio in this track. The Alternative Rock song features sound healing audio tuned to a specific frequency of 432Hz which is known to lower your heart rate.Templemind made an impressive Debut in 2022, amassing over 500,000+ streams and international headlining shows in London and Tallinn. Emitting an authentic Alternative Rock sound, Templemind has achieved great success already. The music is inspired by classical orchestral arrangements, paired with big synths and guitar sound walls.Philipp Schardt (TEMPLEMIND) states that "Music-making is my therapy and also a platform to share what I have learned along the way about myself and life!""IN EACH OF US IS A WAR:MIND VS. HEART.IN EVERY MOMENT.WHAT IS WINNING WITHIN, IS THAT,WHAT´S WINNING WITHOUT."'More To This Life' available on all streaming platforms.www.facebook.com/templemindmusicwww.instagram.com/templemindmusicopen.spotify.com/artist/3ezW5DDmEloGUZdsvWGG5Zwww.tiktok.com/@templemindopen.spotify.com/track/1UTPYxr0FR7PsuCUeMAKWD



