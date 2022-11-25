Rising Canadian Rap Star Izzy-S Is In High Demand On New Single "Allo C'Est Qui?"





"Allo c'est qui?" is produced by 404 nfnd (SCH, Guirri Mafia, Joysad) and is one of Izzy-S's most memorable earworms to date. The lively hook blends perfectly with the rapper's descriptive verses, explaining the hardships he has lived through and the importance of keeping his head above water. Making it past his struggles, Izzy asserts that he's "always gang" before highlighting the shiny new diamonds on his chain in the chorus.



Midway through the song, the beat switches and allows room for Izzy to try out new flows, sharing an anecdote about the police knocking on his door early in the morning, forcing him to scramble and make quick decisions to protect himself and his family. He continues by reflecting on his father's legacy, celebrating the sacrifices he made for him and his siblings to lead a better life. "My father who sacrificed so much for us and who immigrated so we can have only the best," he sings about his dad before re-introducing melodies from earlier in the song.



Izzy confidently says about the new song and himself: "The realest rapper in the city."



The new single is accompanied by a music video shot in Montréal by





This release comes following Izzy's standout performance at this year's inaugural Legacy Awards, during which he took over the show with an unforgettable cypher at the first major Canadian awards show celebrating and showcasing



Between releases, the rapper has been keeping his skills sharp by sharing freestyles on social media and staying connected with his fans. One of Montréal's most exciting rappers to emerge in years, Izzy-S has much more on the horizon for the new year, with a keen focus on sharing even more music with his growing base of supporters.



Canadian-Haitian Stanley St-Fort aka Izzy-S is a hip-hop and rap artist coming from the neighbourhood of St-Michel in Montréal. With his unique style and exceptional back story being deployed in his music, Izzy-S intends to become the first Québécois

Widely recognized as one of the most exciting voices to emerge from the Rap Québ scene in the last few years, Izzy-S has been featured in The Fader, while HHQC hails him as "one of the best of his generation". He made his acting debut in Oscar-winning director Denis Arcand's acclaimed "La chute de l'Empire Américain" in 2018.

