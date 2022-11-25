Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 25/11/2022

Aitch Recruits Belgian Rapper Hamza For "Baby" Remix

Aitch Recruits Belgian Rapper Hamza For "Baby" Remix

Hot Songs Around The World

I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
188 entries in 15 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
177 entries in 13 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
276 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
352 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
180 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
761 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
217 entries in 13 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
221 entries in 17 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
193 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
188 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
298 entries in 16 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of the European leg of his Close To Home tour next year, multi-platinum-selling Manchester artist Aitch enlists chart-topping Belgian rapper Hamza for a remix of his smash hit, "Baby" feat. Ashanti.

The first of four remixes of Aitch's platinum-selling single, Hamza steps up to the plate, showcasing his smooth, melodic rap flow, interspersed with the Mancunian's trademark wit and conviction. 

Belgian-born rapper Hamza aka. The SauceGod is a chart-topping artist, songwriter and beatmaker of Moroccan decent. His musical career took off in 2015 with his hugely popular mixtape H-24. Inspired by US rap, Hamza's dynamic and melodic style helped him stand out from the flourishing French rap scene. The Belgian released his debut album, Paradise, in 2019 and was brought out by none other than Drake to perform at his headline show in Paris. Hamza has garnered over 70 million streams across his releases and has previously collaborated with Aya Nakamura, Christine & The Queens, The Magician, Young Adzand Jaden Smith. 

Following the release of his #2 debut album Close To Home, which made history as the first NFT project to chart, Aitch has been a permanent fixture in the singles charts across the UK and Germany. He secured his first German #1 this summer, with rapper Luciano and BIA on "Bamba", joined forces with Anne-Marie on "Psycho" which peaked at #6 and linked up with Tion Wayne on "Let's Go". Meanwhile, album track "My G" feat. Ed Sheeran continues to impact the UK Singles Chart.

Aitch successfully completed the sold-out UK & Ireland leg of his Close To Home tour last month, with over 40,000 tickets purchased. He will embark on the eagerly-awaited European run in January, playing shows across the continent.

Aitch - Close To Home European Headline Tour Dates
Thursday 26th January 2023 - Zoom - Frankfurt, Germany
Friday 27th January 2023 - Elysee Montmartre - Paris, France
Saturday 28th January 2023 - Botanique - Brussels, Belgium
Tuesday 31st January 2023 - Melkweg, Amsterdam
Wednesday 1st February - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany
Friday 3rd February - Metropol - Berlin, Germany
Saturday 4th February - Uebel & Gefahrlich - Hamburg, Germany
Monday 6th February - Aaniwalli - Helsinki, Finland
Tuesday 7th February - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark
Wednesday 8th February - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
Thursday 9th February - Fryshuset - Stockholm, Sweden
Wednesday 7th June - The Marquee - Cork, Ireland
Thursday 8th June - Botanic Gardens - Belfast, Northern Ireland






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0103559 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015709400177002 secs