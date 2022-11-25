Aitch Recruits Belgian Rapper Hamza For "Baby" Remix





Wednesday 7th June - The Marquee - Cork, Ireland

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of the European leg of his Close To Home tour next year, multi-platinum-selling Manchester artist Aitch enlists chart-topping Belgian rapper Hamza for a remix of his smash hit, "Baby" feat. Ashanti.The first of four remixes of Aitch's platinum-selling single, Hamza steps up to the plate, showcasing his smooth, melodic rap flow, interspersed with the Mancunian's trademark wit and conviction.Belgian-born rapper Hamza aka. The SauceGod is a chart-topping artist, songwriter and beatmaker of Moroccan decent. His musical career took off in 2015 with his hugely popular mixtape H-24. Inspired by US rap, Hamza's dynamic and melodic style helped him stand out from the flourishing French rap scene. The Belgian released his debut album, Paradise, in 2019 and was brought out by none other than Drake to perform at his headline show in Paris. Hamza has garnered over 70 million streams across his releases and has previously collaborated with Aya Nakamura, Christine & The Queens, The Magician, Young Adzand Jaden Smith.Following the release of his #2 debut album Close To Home, which made history as the first NFT project to chart, Aitch has been a permanent fixture in the singles charts across the UK and Germany. He secured his first German #1 this summer, with rapper Luciano and BIA on " Bamba ", joined forces with Anne-Marie on " Psycho " which peaked at #6 and linked up with Tion Wayne on " Let's Go ". Meanwhile, album track "My G" feat. Ed Sheeran continues to impact the UK Singles Chart. Aitch successfully completed the sold-out UK & Ireland leg of his Close To Home tour last month, with over 40,000 tickets purchased. He will embark on the eagerly-awaited European run in January, playing shows across the continent. Aitch - Close To Home European Headline Tour Dates Thursday 26th January 2023 - Zoom - Frankfurt, GermanyFriday 27th January 2023 - Elysee Montmartre - Paris, FranceSaturday 28th January 2023 - Botanique - Brussels, BelgiumTuesday 31st January 2023 - Melkweg, AmsterdamWednesday 1st February - Live Music Hall - Cologne, GermanyFriday 3rd February - Metropol - Berlin, GermanySaturday 4th February - Uebel & Gefahrlich - Hamburg, GermanyMonday 6th February - Aaniwalli - Helsinki, FinlandTuesday 7th February - Vega - Copenhagen, DenmarkWednesday 8th February - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway Thursday 9th February - Fryshuset - Stockholm, SwedenWednesday 7th June - The Marquee - Cork, Ireland Thursday 8th June - Botanic Gardens - Belfast, Northern Ireland



