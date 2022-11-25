R3HAB, Timmy Trumpet And W&W Collide For 2nd Time On "Poison"



"After 'Distant Memory,' it was about time we made another song with the guys. We really like working with R3HAB and Timmy, as we all complement each other's strengths! We have great chemistry together and push each other to create the best possible production." - W&W New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After releasing "Distant Memory" in 2021, Dutch/Moroccan R3HAB, his fellow Dutch duo W&W and Australian crowd favorite Timmy Trumpet once again join their multi-platinum talents for the new collaborative single "Poison," out on Tomorrowland Music. With dynamic styles that bridge the sonic spectrum of psytrance and progressive big-room, the boys wrap it up in the perfect package with this already proven collision of forces. " Poison " opens with warped vocals and cinematic melodies, steadily building anticipation and breaking down into a sonorous bassline with stabbing synths and futuristic touches.The new single has true rave energy, bringing to mind the main stages at epic festivals such as Tomorrowland itself, where all three artists performed this year, EDC Las Vegas, Ultra Music Festival, and more, that R3HAB, Timmy and W&W have all graced multiple times. It's R3HAB's and Timmy Trumpet's triumphant return to Tomorrowland Music, where R3HAB recently released the festival's 2022 official anthem "Worlds On Fire" with Afrojack and Au/Ra, and Timmy released his classic record " Vivaldi " with Mariana Bo. Poison " is bound to be a fan favorite and a memorable debut for W&W on the label, so press play and let this match-up transport you to your best past and future moments on the dance floors across the globe."Timmy, W&W, and I have a connection which is rare. After our different collaborations over the years, we're still easily able to find and share ideas with each other. They've become friends rather than colleagues, and I admire them both for their musical talents as well as their strong personalities. What we've come up with now blends all our signature styles into a real main-stage record that will resonate with every listener who liked our earlier releases." - R3HAB"Working with my brothers from another mother is always an amazing experience in the studio! This is our second collab as a trio, and it won't be our last. So happy with how this turned out." - Timmy Trumpet"After 'Distant Memory,' it was about time we made another song with the guys. We really like working with R3HAB and Timmy, as we all complement each other's strengths! We have great chemistry together and push each other to create the best possible production." - W&W



