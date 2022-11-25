Kay Greyson Drops Laid Back Rap Gem 'Slow Song'





The release follows her feel-good anthem 'Over and Over', as well as Kay's collaboration with the Voices of Virtue and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of the UK's most exciting rising stars, Kay Greyson, has delivered an infectious laid back rap gem in 'Slow Song' - her fourth release on Soul Kitchen Recordings.Stripped back and allowing Kay's irresistible spoken word to step to the fore, 'Slow Song' arrives off the back of a huge support show with Sam Fender at London's Finsbury Park earlier this year, and as the first track to feature on a forthcoming mixtape.Kay said of the track; "When the lights come up and the DJ starts playing slow songs on your life, what are you going to do? Slow song is about the loss of youth, acknowledging how far you've come and how far you have to go to get to where you want to be."The release follows her feel-good anthem 'Over and Over', as well as Kay's collaboration with the Voices of Virtue and Howard Gospel Choirs on their cover of Stevie Wonder's, 'Heaven Help Us All'. The track was released in celebration of the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King receiving an honorary degree in Civil Law from Newcastle University on November 13th 1967. With all proceeds going to the 'Songs of Freedom' education programme which aims, in the words of Stevie Wonder, to "bring everyone together, no matter their race, religion (or) colour", Kay cements herself as a leading voice in Newcastle in the continued fight for equality.



