Twinnie Releases New Single 'Elf Yourself'





This standout offering is the opposite of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' which tells you everything you need to know about the vibe of the track and what to expect from its lyrics.



'Elf Yourself' is a fun-filled Christmas bop that has all the hallmarks of a holiday classic allowing for Twinnie to bring 2022 to a close in wonderful fashion.



Speaking about the song, Twinnie says: "Elf Yourself' is tongue-in-cheek message aimed at your ex or someone you don't like. The official video will also star my nieces Demi and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following on from the release of the powerful EP 'Welcome to the Club', earlier this summer, British artist Twinnie rounds out 2022 with her fantastic new Christmas single 'Elf Yourself' produced by Grammy nominated artist and producer John Osborne, and Brandon Paddock who has produced number 1s for Lady A (Like A Lady) and Miranda Lambert & Elle King (Drunk and I Don't Wanna Go Home)This standout offering is the opposite of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' which tells you everything you need to know about the vibe of the track and what to expect from its lyrics.'Elf Yourself' is a fun-filled Christmas bop that has all the hallmarks of a holiday classic allowing for Twinnie to bring 2022 to a close in wonderful fashion.Speaking about the song, Twinnie says: "Elf Yourself' is tongue-in-cheek message aimed at your ex or someone you don't like. The official video will also star my nieces Demi and Victoria which I'm also really excited to share!"



