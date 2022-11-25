Picture This Return With New Single 'Get On My Love'





Emerging from Ireland with a cinematic pop rock style of their own, the band's 2017 self-tilted full-length debut album kicked off a history-making run. In Ireland, it went triple-platinum, clinched #1 on Ireland's Overall Chart for four weeks, and topped the Streaming Chart for seven weeks. Since then, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Irish band Picture This release brand new single 'Get On My Love' (via RCA Records, Germany). Listen here. The feel-good infectious track, produced by Jimmy Rainsford (drums) who wrote the track alongside Ryan Hennessy (vocals), Robin Stjernberg, and Johan Lindbrandt, invites listeners to come together and celebrate each other's individuality as one.With over one million monthly listeners, 'Get On My Love' is the first release from the band after being away for nearly a year and a half following a stellar performance at this year's Electric Picnic's main stage, performing to an audience of over 70,000 punters.Speaking on the track, singer Ryan Hennessy says: "Get On My Love is a song that came together super quickly and easily in the studio and I think the energy of that spontaneity is really felt in the recording. It was also after a heavy night of drinking in Stockholm so if you listen closely you can almost hear the hangover. It's a lesson to always show up no matter how heavy the head feels because you never know what magic you're going to create in a song.""We wanted to create a celebratory feeling song where people could rejoice in their flaws and strengths and everything in between through the power of love. This song is about community, togetherness, inclusivity and connection. Get On My Love is an invitation to the masses to come and chant with Picture This. It is the soundtrack to how we can all be wonderful individuals, together."Representing music's biggest global underdog story, Picture This have unassumingly captivated listeners in every corner of the world. The band have amassed nearly 400 million total streams, sold out stadiums including a five-night stand at Dublin's 3Arena, headlining Electric Picnic's Main Stage and inspiring praise from Billboard, ThisSongIsSick, and many more.Emerging from Ireland with a cinematic pop rock style of their own, the band's 2017 self-tilted full-length debut album kicked off a history-making run. In Ireland, it went triple-platinum, clinched #1 on Ireland's Overall Chart for four weeks, and topped the Streaming Chart for seven weeks. Since then, Picture This have released albums Mdrn Lv in 2019 and Life in Colour in 2021, both reaching #1 on the Irish charts.



