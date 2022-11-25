Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 25/11/2022

Nothing More Launch New Lyric Video 'Don't Look Back'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The single is taken from recently released album SPIRITS, in which NOTHING MORE pair unapologetically massive anthems, catchy hooks, and progressive music with introspective, philosophical lyrics and thought-provoking emotionalism.
Frontman HAWKINS elaborates on its concepts and the album's coinciding meta-personality "SPIRITS TEST" (inspired from Myers-Briggs, Big 5 and the Zodia along with the philosophy of Alan Watts and Carl Jung).
The result of the test determines your "Spirit Type" which ascertains specific characteristics that are further embellished across the album's artwork and in their upcoming graphic novel "SPIRITS VOL.1" due in early 2023 via Z2 Comics.

"With its incredibly powerful utilization of [Jonny] Hawkins' range, the detailed orchestration of each track for maximum effect and the poignancy of the messaging and intention throughout the album, 'Spirits' makes its mark as one of Nothing More's best works," lauds Cryptic Rock (10/14).






