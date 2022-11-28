Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 28/11/2022

Cliff Richard Releases First Christmas Album In Almost 20 Years On Special Magazine Format

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cliff Richard's first dedicated Christmas album in 19 years, 'Christmas With Cliff' has been issued in chart eligible 'magazine format', the first time in his eight decade career. Featuring the full 13 track CD and a 20-page magazine dedicated to the album and Cliff's love of Christmas, this unique chart eligible format brings albums back to some supermarket shelves for the first time since they phased out CD's from July 2021. Cliff Richard 'Christmas With Cliff' magazine format is available today, Friday 25 November 2022, in selected WHSmith and Tesco stores.

Released on East West Records, the brand new album features 13 Christmas classics and brand-new Christmas tracks from this British music legend synonymous for his love of Christmas. In addition to Cliff's first magazine format, the album is also available digitally, on CD, very special red vinyl and a limited run of white vinyl exclusive to Amazon, 'Christmas With Cliff' can be ordered now from https://cliffrichard.lnk.to/ChristmasWithCliff

As the only artist in the world to achieve top 5 albums in eight consecutive decades, 'Christmas With Cliff' continues to see Cliff Richard as an industry trailblazer and his first ever magazine format features 20-pages of thoughts on the album from Cliff, lyrics, photos and a special dedication to fans. Now celebrating his 82nd year, his passion has brought together an album of classics such as It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Sleigh Ride, Joy to the World, When a Child is Born, and many more in his own distinct style. The album also includes new Christmas songs First Christmas, Six Days After Christmas (Happy New Year) and Heart of Christmas.

Cliff Richard said: "I have had many firsts in my career, but have never had an album released in a magazine format, it's like Christmas has come early for me. Music means so much to us all and to ensure it is available to all no matter who they are or what age they are is important. This format has enabled me to share my love of Christmas and a few personal memories, so I'm delighted that I can share these with you in such a beautiful way. "

His first Christmas album since the release of 'Cliff at Christmas' 19 years ago in 2003, Cliff is famous for owning Christmas in three decades with the release of #1 hits Mistletoe And Wine in 1988, Saviour's Day in 1990 and The Millennium Prayer in 1999/2000.

'Christmas With Cliff' was recorded in 2022 in Criteria Studios, Miami and produced by Sam Hollander and Chris Walden.

TRACKLISTING 
1. It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
2. Sleigh Ride
3. First Christmas
4. Joy to the World
5. Jingle Bell Rock
6. Blue Christmas
7. When a Child Is Born
8. Mary, Did You Know?
9. Heart of Christmas
10. Go Tell It on the Mountain
11. Oh Come, All Ye Faithful
12. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
13. Six Days After Christmas (Happy New Year)
