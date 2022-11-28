Singer/Songwriter Vivian Green Releases New Holiday EP 'Spread The Love'





"SPREAD THE LOVE", is the lead single from the 5-song EP, by the same title. The song was written by



"Holiday Hideaway", was written, directed and produced by African-American Women and all songs were written and co-produced by



Born in Philadelphia



Determined to be a recording artist, Green continued to write and record relentlessly. Her mature, sultry voice and knowledge of the material allowed her to perform in some of Philadelphia's premiere clubs at an early age. At 19 Vivian landed a recording deal with Sony



Her second album Vivian released in 2005, produced her second #1 hit "Gotta Go Gotta Leave". In 2015 Vivian signed with producer and recording artist Kwamè Holland's label Make Noise Recordings (Capitol Records). The first release was Vivid written & produced by Vivian & Kwamè. This garnered her biggest hit in 10 yrs with "



Vivian & Kwamè followed up with the album VGVI in 2017. The single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) VIVIAN GREEN's Holiday EP, "SPREAD THE LOVE", is now globally available now on all streaming platforms. "Spread The Love" is inspired by the BET Networks film, "Holiday Hideaway", airing on BET+ and other BET properties on Thursday, November 24th."SPREAD THE LOVE", is the lead single from the 5-song EP, by the same title. The song was written by Vivian Green and produced by Kwame'. "While I didn't grow up celebrating Christmas, I've always loved the euphoric melodies and freedoms in the song structure of holiday music. I am a songwriter and that means I essentially should be able to write about anything. When writing "Spread the Love" I was intentional about including the three cultural holidays of the season because it hasn't been done enough. There's something beautiful about acknowledging different cultures in one space. I truly enjoyed assisting in helping to energize someone else's story in the film "Holiday Hideaway", and as bonus, I'm excited to release this EP," mentions Vivian Green."Holiday Hideaway", was written, directed and produced by African-American Women and all songs were written and co-produced by Vivian Green and scored by renown songwriter-producer, Kwame'. The film stars, Camilla Winbush (The Bernie Mac Show), Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day, Kill Bill), Ella Joyce (Roc), Reggie C. Hayes (Girlfriends). The film centers around Carly Stewart (Winbush). She is the queen of holiday celebrations, but her mistletoe misstep sends her running to a Holiday Hideaway that teaches her the importance of family, forgiveness, and fighting for love.Born in Philadelphia Vivian Green was raised in a home where Motown and other R&B classics were always playing. At fifteen she began to record at multi-platinum group Boyz II Men's studio and soon received her first professional songwriting credit for the song " Dear God " from the group's platinum selling album Evolution.Determined to be a recording artist, Green continued to write and record relentlessly. Her mature, sultry voice and knowledge of the material allowed her to perform in some of Philadelphia's premiere clubs at an early age. At 19 Vivian landed a recording deal with Sony Music and released her debut album A Love Story in 2002. The album contained her first #1 hit "Emotional Roller Coaster". The album and single were ultimately certified Gold.Her second album Vivian released in 2005, produced her second #1 hit "Gotta Go Gotta Leave". In 2015 Vivian signed with producer and recording artist Kwamè Holland's label Make Noise Recordings (Capitol Records). The first release was Vivid written & produced by Vivian & Kwamè. This garnered her biggest hit in 10 yrs with " Get Right Back To My Baby ". The single reached #2 on the R&B charts & garnered Vivian a Nomination for a Soul Train Award. The album also included the song "Grown Folks Music (Work)" which was a top 15 Billboard Adult R&B hit.Vivian & Kwamè followed up with the album VGVI in 2017. The single " I Don't Know " quickly became Vivian's 7th top 10 R&B hit. In 2019 Vivian Green and Make Noise records joined forces with The SoNo Recording Group for her 7th studio album Love Absolute. Once again produced by Kwamè along with Vivian, the album keeps her energetic tone while her writing dives deeper into a soulful vibe. Vivian touches on romance, heartache, pain, self-love and the as always socially conscious issues. With guest appearances from Ghostface Killah on " Light Up ", Mike Philips on the classic W.C. Handy tune "Harlem Blues", and even her family members including her sister and son Jordan.



