Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 28/11/2022

Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album "This Is Me...Now"

Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album "This Is Me...Now"

Hot Songs Around The World

Snap
Rosa Linn
233 entries in 17 charts
Calm Down
Rema
229 entries in 14 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
189 entries in 18 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
193 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
776 entries in 28 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
302 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
367 entries in 23 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
309 entries in 16 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
205 entries in 25 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
182 entries in 13 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
193 entries in 15 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1016 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
873 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After going radio silent on the ironically-named social media over the last few days, musician and actress Jennifer Lopez became the topic of intense speculation among fans and critics. For the first time in nearly a decade, pop chanteuse Jennifer Lopez is taking a wee breather from the world of movies and television to concentrate on making fans of her inimitable style of music quite happy indeed: Lopez announced the 2023 release of a brand-spankin' new album entitled This Is Me... Now. For anyone keeping score, the new album title is a wink and a nod to Lopez's 2002 LP This Is Me…Then.
"Heralding a new era of music for Jennifer Lopez, 'This Is Me…Now' chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades. An emotionally raw and honest project, unlike any she has produced before, she writes and sings about her life and experiences that will resonate with us all. In addition, these autobiographical stories informed by the album will result in other very personal projects that will be released next year…more to come on that".

According to word 'round campfire, This Is Me... Now will shine a big light on stories that are near and dear to Lopez's own life and heart. For example, one of the tracks off of the forthcoming album is called Dear Ben pt II, itself a seeming sequel to 2002's Dear Ben which was front and center on Lopez's 2002 This Is Me…Then.

This is Me... Now Tracklist:
1. This Is Me … Now
2. To Be Yours
3. Mad in Love
4. Can't Get Enough
5. Rebound
6. not. going. anywhere.
7. Dear Ben pt. ll
8. Hummingbird
9. Hearts and Flowers
10. Broken Like Me
11. This Time Around
12. Midnight Trip to Vegas
13. Greatest Love Story Never Told






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 1.5165391 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018270015716553 secs