Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album "This Is Me...Now"



"Heralding a new era of music for Jennifer Lopez, 'This Is Me…Now' chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades. An emotionally raw and honest project, unlike any she has produced before, she writes and sings about her life and experiences that will resonate with us all. In addition, these autobiographical stories informed by the album will result in other very personal projects that will be released next year…more to come on that".



According to word 'round campfire, This Is Me... Now will shine a big light on stories that are near and dear to Lopez's own life and heart. For example, one of the tracks off of the forthcoming album is called Dear Ben pt II, itself a seeming sequel to 2002's Dear Ben which was front and center on Lopez's 2002 This Is Me…Then.



This is Me... Now Tracklist:

1. This Is Me … Now

2. To Be Yours

3. Mad in Love

4. Can't Get Enough

5. Rebound

6. not. going. anywhere.

7. Dear Ben pt. ll

8. Hummingbird

9. Hearts and Flowers

10. Broken Like Me

11. This Time Around

12. Midnight Trip to Vegas

13. Greatest Love Story Never Told

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After going radio silent on the ironically-named social media over the last few days, musician and actress Jennifer Lopez became the topic of intense speculation among fans and critics. For the first time in nearly a decade, pop chanteuse Jennifer Lopez is taking a wee breather from the world of movies and television to concentrate on making fans of her inimitable style of music quite happy indeed: Lopez announced the 2023 release of a brand-spankin' new album entitled This Is Me... Now. For anyone keeping score, the new album title is a wink and a nod to Lopez's 2002 LP This Is Me…Then."Heralding a new era of music for Jennifer Lopez, 'This Is Me…Now' chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades. An emotionally raw and honest project, unlike any she has produced before, she writes and sings about her life and experiences that will resonate with us all. In addition, these autobiographical stories informed by the album will result in other very personal projects that will be released next year…more to come on that".According to word 'round campfire, This Is Me... Now will shine a big light on stories that are near and dear to Lopez's own life and heart. For example, one of the tracks off of the forthcoming album is called Dear Ben pt II, itself a seeming sequel to 2002's Dear Ben which was front and center on Lopez's 2002 This Is Me…Then.This is Me... Now Tracklist:1. This Is Me … Now2. To Be Yours3. Mad in Love4. Can't Get Enough5. Rebound6. not. going. anywhere.7. Dear Ben pt. ll8. Hummingbird9. Hearts and Flowers10. Broken Like Me11. This Time Around12. Midnight Trip to Vegas13. Greatest Love Story Never Told



