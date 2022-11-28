Country's Andrew Salgado Charts Inside Music Row's Famous Top 100





www.AndrewSalgado.Net New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country Indie artist Andrew Salgado is on the move once again currently scheduling his return press, radio and venue tour into the great states of Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. Plus, Andrew's brand new single "Learning How To Forget" continues to gain ground on Music Row's Famous Top 100 at #86 and currently coming in at #1 on Roots Music Report's Top 50 Country Songs. Along the trail this past month Andrew stopped by to visit with the good folks at WNCY-FM Y100.3FM Wisconsin (Midwest Communications) as well as being on the hot, new podcast PickleJar Live with Nashville show host Kelly Ford.Andrew Salgado, who has been signed with Synapse Publishing & Entertainment, LLC since 2017 came to prominence winning a national singer-songwriting competition and has penned songs with legends such as Brian Wilson, Darryl Worley and Kacey Musgraves. Andrew has toured with some of country music's biggest icons such as Eli Young, Clint Black and Toby Keith. He's released several well-received indie albums and had his music featured in film and theatre. The Nashville based recording artist with Chicago roots released his third album, '86 VOL 2 - Autumn Dawn' this year. Currently on a media tour for the new album, Andrew was also featured on the nationally-aired PBS special "Songs at the Center" as well as appearances on WGN, ABC and NBC. To learn more about Andrew and to listen to his new album:www.AndrewSalgado.Net



